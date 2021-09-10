BLOOMINGTON — Shortly after Indiana’s 34-6 loss at Iowa last week, defensive lineman Ryder Anderson vowed it wouldn’t define the rest of the season.
“I know for a fact we are a good team, ” Anderson said. “Iowa is good team, and they just came to play, and they came out and executed. That’s why they won the game. But we are a good team, too. I saw that with my own eyes.”
The Hoosiers will get a chance to show whether their season-opening performance was an aberration beginning Saturday when they play their first home game in front of fans since 2019 at Memorial Stadium against FCS opponent Idaho (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
The turnout at 52,000-seat Memorial Stadium for the home opener will be interesting to watch. Season ticket sales increased 10 to 20% following IU’s historic 6-2 season in 2020. But the disappointment of the Iowa loss could impact walk-up ticket sales.
“It’s a home game, and so I understand the impact that fans have on the game and the atmosphere that you have for, you know, both teams,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Encouragement and energy from us, and then just to be able to deal with the noise on third downs, especially for opposing team’s offense and communication and all of that affects guys jumping offsides and being slower on the snap count and getting a jump on things. So those are all things that play into outcomes of games.”
Another variable is whether fans may stay away from large crowds due to the threat of COVID, which is back on the rise in Indiana and the rest of the country due to the Delta variant. According to CDC statistics, new COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State have risen from averages of 1,000 per week to 5,000 per week in the last month.
Tailgating will be permitted outside the stadium. Indiana, which has required all of its students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19, will not require masks or vaccination cards to enter Memorial Stadium.
For Indiana players, there will be the excitement of playing in front of a large crowd of home fans again after crowds were limited to 500 to 1,000 fans last season due to COVID-19 protocols enacted by the Big Ten.
“First home game, everyone is back in school, so it’s going to be really exciting,” IU defensive lineman Alfred Bryant said. “I hope it’s packed. That would be great to see.”
Allen said there were “open and honest conversations” following the Iowa loss Sunday. The week’s focus was cleaning up mistakes after IU turned the ball over three times against the Hawkeyes and was whistled for seven penalties for 67 yards. IU failed to score a touchdown in a game last week for the first time since a 17-9 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 27, 2019, and scored its fewest points since losing 51-3 at Wisconsin on Nov. 16, 2013.
Allen described this week’s practices as crisp and sharp.
“It got better every day during the week,” Allen said. “It wasn’t that we practiced poorly last week, either. But at the same time that preparation didn’t show up on game day, which is all that really matters. So the key for us is to transfer what we’re doing in practice, that it shows up on Saturday. So that’s what I expect.”
Defensively, IU surrendered one big play against Iowa, a 56-yard TD run by running back Tyler Goodson that occurred because the defense lined up wrong during its first series of the game.
“Defensively, there were mistakes that are easily correctable,” IU defensive back Marcelino Ball said.
Idaho is coming off a 68-0 win over Division II opponent Simon Fraser in its season opener last week. The Vandals are led by coach Paul Petrino, who is 31-59 entering his ninth year at the school. Idaho played two quarterbacks last week, with C.J. Jordan passing for 161 yards and two TDs and Mike Beaudry passing for 116 yards. Jordan also had 61 yards rushing and one rushing TD.
Petrino’s older brother, Bobby, was a head coach at Louisville and Arkansas in college and had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s currently the head coach at Missouri State.
“The whole family, they’ve got a great understanding of offensive play and how to score points and how to put you in conflict defensively,” Allen said. “So (Idaho) does a good job of that, and they play multiple quarterbacks and create different things there, and they all have different skillsets.”
