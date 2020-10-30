BLOOMINGTON — Indiana proved it could pull off a statement win against a ranked opponent when it knocked off then-No. 8 Penn State by a point in a dramatic overtime win to open the 2020 season.
Now, the No. 17 Hoosiers face a different challenge when they face an improved Rutgers team Saturday at SHI Stadium (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) in Piscataway, New Jersey: How to handle success.
IU enters the game as an 11-point favorite against a Rutgers program that hasn’t pulled off a win against a ranked team since Nov. 12, 2009.
“We talk about not blinking,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Those don’t just apply to negative situations. Those also apply to how you handle success, and sometimes that can be even harder because the natural tendency is to do certain things when things go your way, and so we just have to fight that. We have to be very focused. We have to be very laser-like in our intentions.”
Certainly, Rutgers has IU’s attention. The Scarlet Knights opened part two of the Greg Schiano era with a 38-27 upset of Michigan State, forcing seven takeaways. The victory snapped Rutgers’ 21-game losing streak against Big Ten opponents.
“They are a much-improved football team,” Allen said. “They played really hard. They created seven takeaways, which is unbelievably impressive to me, and they are a really good team.”
Senior quarterback Noah Vedral, one of 10 transfers Schiano brought in to augment the talent on the roster, sparked the Rutgers offense by passing for 169 yards and one TD and adding a 24-yard touchdown run. IU has familiarity with Vedral, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 201 yards and rushed for two TDs against the Hoosiers as Nebraska’s quarterback last season.
“Playing against him last year, the thing that sticks out to me is his moxie,” Allen said. “You can just tell the kid understands the game, is a good athlete, can do a lot of things, can run it, can throw it, plays well with his legs. Just as tough as any guy so a lot of respect for him as a player.”
Several other transfers played a role in the Rutgers win as well, as defensive back Brendon White (Ohio State) had an interception, receiver Aron Cruickshank (Wisconsin) had four catches for 43 yards and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (Michigan) had 1.5 tackles for loss.
“They’ve got a lot of different players from different programs that transferred in there, so you know they use a lot of their players well, and they get a lot of different guys involved,” IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden said. “So it will be a big part of the linebackers and the d-line scheming up their run fits and everything and holding it down on the back end, not letting them get the deep ball.”
McFadden, one of IU’s five captains who had a team-high 11 tackles last week, said the key is not to be distracted in preparation after pulling off a breakthrough win against a traditional college football power.
“We have a great one word this week: focus. And I think that’s just what we’ve got to bring to the table every day,” McFadden said. “Just extreme focus and practice at a high level each day.”
The fact IU cruised to a 35-0 win over Rutgers last season, scoring a defensive touchdown on the game’s first play, is irrelevant. The Scarlet Knights have displayed a renewed belief under Schiano, who went 68-67 in his first stint at Rutgers from 2001-11 and led the program to six bowl games before taking over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.
“When you put the film in, they are a completely different team than we played a year ago,” Allen said. “Whatever thought that you had about Rutgers previously is erased. That obviously shows us that the film never lies.”
IU has its own things to clean up heading into its second game of the season. The offense mustered just 211 yards against Penn State, and Allen wasn’t pleased with the offensive line play, which he felt hampered ball movement. Defensively, IU allowed a pair of big plays in the second half on a 35-yard touchdown run from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and a 60-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to receiver Jahan Dotson on a coverage breakdown.
“It is our first road game, and we have to play better this week than we played last week,” Allen said. “That is the key.”
