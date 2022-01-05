BLOOMINGTON – Upset with Indiana’s lackluster rebounding performance against Penn State on Sunday, first-year coach Mike Woodson put lids on the basket during stretches of practice this week to reinforce the importance of winning the battle of the boards.
“You get after it,” Woodson said. “You make guys, you know, block out and rebound the ball. You know, they don’t like it, but hell, I thought that was the difference in the game the other night.”
Rebounding will be one of the keys for the Hoosiers (10-3, 1-2 Big Ten) when they return home to face No. 13 Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (6 p.m., FS1). IU was outrebounded 39-29 in its 61-58 loss Sunday at Penn State.
With a frontline that includes 6-foot-8, 245-pound Zed Key, 6-7, 240-pound E.J. Liddell and 6-8, 225-pound Kyle Young, the Buckeyes (9-2, 3-0) could present a more physical challenge.
“Ohio State is a big team,” Woodson said. “I mean, they got a big center, a big power forward. So we’re going to have to block out and rebound the ball if we’re going to even have a chance at beating them.”
Ohio State enters the game eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding margin at plus-4.1, while Indiana, despite the poor effort at Penn State, is third in the league in rebounding margin at plus-8.5.
“It’s going to have to be a team effort,” IU senior point guard Rob Phinisee said. “They have a lot of big guys down there, so that was a big emphasis in practice this week. So we know Zed Key, Liddell and even (Joey) Brunk coming in off the bench, it’s going to be a team effort and all five guys are going to have to rebound.”
Another point of emphasis for IU this week has been ball screen defense after the Hoosiers allowed Penn State to sink 11 3-pointers Sunday. The Buckeyes rank third in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage at 39.7%, led by sharp-shooting guard Justin Aherns, who is averaging 2.4 3-pointers per game.
“We’re going to see a lot of ball screens in the Big Ten, as the season progresses,” Phinisee said. “Just being able to be up, stabbing at the ball, having our back side in place is going to help us.”
GALLOWAY BACK
Woodson confirmed swingman Trey Galloway will be back after being out since suffering a broken wrist Nov. 17 against St. John’s. Galloway returned to contact practices late last week and has been doing conditioning the past two weeks.
Galloway averaged 3 points and 1.7 rebounds in IU’s first three games off the bench. Woodson said the plan is to bring him back slowly.
“He gives us energy,” Woodson said. “He can defend a little bit. He can make a shot here and there. So I mean, again, it just gives us an active body that brings a little bit more energy. That’s a plus. He can guard some of the bigger, you know, twos and threes. So that helps a little bit in that regard, and he’s not bad on the ball at pick-and-roll.”
PROTECTING HOMECOURT
Indiana is returning home, where it is 9-0. Woodson emphasized protecting homecourt as a priority when he first took the job at IU last spring.
“If you are talking about winning at a high level, and if you’re talking about trying to win the Big Ten, you can’t lose at home,” Woodson said. “I mean, you just — I mean, I go back over the history of, you know, back in the days with Coach (Bob) Knight, you know, we rarely lost games at home. And, you know, if you are talking about establishing winning ways, you’ve got to win on your floor.”
