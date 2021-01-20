BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has spent the week focusing on getting its defense fixed after some slippage in recent games.
A huge test for the Hoosiers(8-6, 3-4 Big Ten) will come Thursday night when they play at No. 4 Iowa (9 p.m, FS1) and deal with star big man and national player of the year frontrunner Luka Garza.
As reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Garza has picked up where he left off last season, averaging a league-high 26.9 points. He’s scoring inside, outside and when he’s fouled, shooting 62.5% from the floor, 47.9% from the 3-point line and 75.3% from the free-throw line.
Garza’s decision to return for his senior year and bypass the NBA draft made Iowa (12-2, 6-1) one of the favorites to win the Big Ten title. As of this week, Iowa is playing up to that billing, tied for first in the league with Michigan with the league’s top-scoring offense (92.2 points per game).
“Their transition offense, their ability to shoot the ball is really staggering,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “You just have to add in the element that they have the best player in college basketball inside and out as well. They are their own unique problem.”
Garza scored 38 points against the Hoosiers last season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, going 14-of-22 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. But IU was still able to pull off an 89-77 win over the Hawkeyes in part by keeping the rest of Iowa’s team in check.
This season, Garza has been even better from the perimeter, averaging 1.6 3-pointers made per game, up from 1.3 a year ago.
“From a 3-point shooting perspective, he’s much more dangerous here right now than he’s ever been, and he can shoot upwards of eight to 10 per game,” Miller said.
Miller said one of the other keys to Garza’s success is his energy.
“He does not take a break,” Miller said. “He does not give you an inch in terms of being able to catch your breath when you are defending him. He’s posting, you’re in trouble. He’s running to the basket. It’s every time.”
That will require Indiana to match Iowa’s intensity Thursday night. Indiana has been thin in the post this season due to a season-long back injury to senior center Joey Brunk. As a result, sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and junior forward Race Thompson will need to log heavy minutes while banging with Garza in the post and chasing him out to the perimeter.
“We’re going to have to give great effort on the ball," Miller said. “We’re going to have to be there on shooters. We can’t get beat running in transition, and at the end of the day in the one-on-one, we’re going to have to have some pride that we’re going to be able to do a pretty good job guarding our man.”
Iowa poses plenty of problems on the perimeter, with forward Joe Wieskamp (24-of-47, 42.1% from 3-point range), guard Jordan Bohannon (39-of-96, 40.3% from 3-point range) and guard CJ Fredrick (26-of-51, 51% from 3-point range), all surrounding Garza.
“The more 3-point weapons your team has, the harder you're going to be to guard, provided the group of individuals are unselfish and team-oriented,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “When you have the best low-post player in a college basketball, you want to throw it inside. You want to get him the ball. But he's equally effective at the 3-point line, which creates opportunities for others to flash into the low post and post up or drive the ball into a space that wouldn't be there if Luka was always there.”
Indiana is coming off a game in which it allowed Purdue shooters to get too comfortable, as the Boilermakers went 11-of-17 from 3-point range in their 81-69 win over IU. Indiana senior guard Al Durham said it will come down to being able to close out on shooters and find players in transition.
“You’ve got to be able to hold the 3-point line,” Durham said. “We’ve got to be able to stop people from getting as many 3s as they have these last couple of games. We’ve got to be able to show that.”
