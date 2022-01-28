Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson shaped his game in the competitive Washington, D.C., metro area, where floor generals get pushed by different standouts throughout the region.
Johnson will return close to home Saturday when the Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) play at Maryland (1:30 p.m., FOX).
The timing couldn’t be better for the 6-foot-3 Johnson, who is in the midst of his best stretch for IU. Johnson is averaging 17 points and 4.7 assists over his last three games, posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 14-5 during that stretch.
“It’s still a work in progress, man, but he has gotten better,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “His last three ballgames have been pretty positive and productive. I just need him to continue to grow, man, because we’re going to need him as we continue this journey in the Big Ten.”
Johnson was raised in Arlington, Virginia, about a 45-minute drive from the Terrapins’ campus in College Park, Maryland.
“Going into Maryland, I do have a lot of family down there,” Johnson said. “It’s only 45 minutes from being home. I know it’s going to be a good environment overall. I’m still going to play with my team and go and win the game on the road, another one.”
In Arlington, Johnson starred at Bishop O’Connell High, where he earned Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of Year honors and led Bishop O’Connell to multiple appearances in the state finals of the Virginia Independent Schools state tournament. He also was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Growing from 5-6 as a freshman in high school to 6-2 as a senior, what stood out for Johnson was his speed with the basketball. He first committed to play at Nebraska. But when assistant Kenya Hunter moved on from Nebraska to Pittsburgh, Johnson signed with Pitt instead. With Hunter in his second year as an assistant at Indiana, Johnson transferred to the Hoosiers during the offseason.
There have been some rocky moments this season making the transition to a new team and new fanbase. Foul trouble limited Johnson’s minutes in some non-conference games, and he fouled out in IU’s 112-110 double overtime game at Syracuse on Nov. 30.
In December, Johnson was out of control down the stretch in IU’s loss at Wisconsin, then booed during the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis for taking too many shots in a game against Notre Dame. He finished 3-for-11 from the floor and 2-of-9 from 3-point range against the Fighting Irish.
“I know my level of play wasn’t as good at first,” Johnson said. “I just knew I was in a slump, and I knew I was going to come out of it, and I was going to keep playing and keep getting better.”
Johnson credited a pep talk from his father, Michael Johnson, and a visit from his family for helping him break out of his struggles.
“I needed that because I haven’t seen them for a long time, and my teammates always pick me up,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to keep getting better, and I’m going to keep playing with my teammates and keep believing in them because I know they believe in me.”
Johnson was at his best during IU’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday, attacking the basket to finish with 19 points and six assists.
“He is getting everybody involved and also getting himself involved when he needs to,” IU senior forward Race Thompson said. “He really helps set the pace of the game.”
With backup point guard Rob Phinisee out with plantar fasciitis and third-string point guard Khristian Lander still hobbled with leg issues, Johnson could see an extended stretch on the floor against Maryland. He will face a challenge both offensively and defensively, helping guard the backcourt tandem of Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell, who combined for 45 points in Maryland’s 68-60 win over Rutgers on Tuesday. Like Johnson, Ayala and Russell are quick with the ball in their hands and have helped the Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) win three of their last five games.
“That’s where their strengths are, at the point guard position and the shooting guard,” Woodson said. “But they’ve got a full — all those guys that play are capable of beating you off the dribble. It’s a big dribble-drive team, a big isolation team, so I mean, it’s no surprise. We’ve got to defend off the dribble, and we’ve got to do it for 40 minutes.”
