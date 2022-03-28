BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Ali Patberg could not contain her emotion. Shortly after Indiana’s season ended with a 75-58 loss to Connecticut in the Sweet 16, the finality of Patberg’s seven-year career — the last five at IU — hit her hard.
“This is not how I envisioned going out,” Patberg said through tears. “But I’m just thankful that Coach (Teri) Moren believed in me five years ago and gave me the opportunity to wear Hoosier on my chest.
“I just hope that the time I had at IU, people just remember how hard I played and I was a good teammate and worked as hard as I could.”
IU was unable to overcome a more physical, athletic Connecticut team that went on a 16-0 run to start the third quarter, stretching a 37-33 halftime lead to a 53-33 lead with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
“You just can’t allow that against a team like UConn,” Moren said. “It’s very difficult to overcome a start like that. We did some uncharacteristic things of our team.”
The Hoosiers also were dominated on the glass, as Connecticut outrebounded IU 39-27 and outscored IU 14-2 in second-chance points.
“They’re lengthy. They’re athletic, so boxing them out just wasn’t enough,” IU center Mackenzie Holmes said. “We had to go get it, too, and I personally — I’ll take the blame for that.”
IU got off to a good start, going up 8-2 early and 18-13 on an inside layup from Holmes. But momentum swung late in the first quarter, as Connecticut closed it on an 8-0 run, going up 21-18 on an inside layup by forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
Connecticut stretched its lead to as many as nine points in the second quarter, but a 3-pointer by IU forward Aleksa Gulbe cut Connecticut’s lead to 37-33 at halftime.
That’s when Connecticut, playing in front of a home-state crowd of 8,502 at Total Mortgage Arena, kicked it into another gear. Star guard Paige Bueckers started Connecticut’s 16-0 run with a 3-pointer, then scored two more baskets in transition to put the Huskies up 48-33. Two more baskets by Connecticut guard Christyn Williams extended the Connecticut lead to 52-33.
“We started pushing the ball in transition more, got a few easy buckets there,” Bueckers said. “I thought we played with a lot better pace and just better energy coming out of the second half.”
Bueckers and Williams led Connecticut (28-5) with 15 points apiece, with Nelson-Ododa posting a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Second-seeded Connecticut moves on to face top-seeded North Carolina in the Elite Eight on Monday night.
“We did an amazing job defensively,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said. “I thought that was the difference in the game, that we were able to get the stops we needed and not let them play to their strengths.”
Patberg led Indiana (24-9) with 16 points. The Huskies were able to effectively bottle up IU guard Grace Berger, holding her to 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Holmes had 12 points.
“I loved the start we got off to,” Moren said. “I didn’t like the third quarter. If we could have that one back, that’s what I’d want back, the third quarter.”
IU finished its season in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year but fell short of returning to the Elite Eight, where it lost to Arizona a season ago. The Hoosiers will lose Patberg and Gulbe, who has decided to play professionally in Europe next season rather than take an extra year of eligibility. Berger will be back, as will Holmes, who shot down any speculation she’s entering the WNBA draft following the loss.
“I’m going to wear Indiana on my chest until they don’t let me wear Indiana on my chest anymore,” Holmes said.
Moren will count on Holmes and Berger to emerge as the new leaders next season. Guard Chloe Moore-McNeil, who emerged as IU’s most consistent bench player this season, likely will step into a more prominent role next year.
“Feel good about the incoming class we have,” Moren said. “So our work will continue to keep building this thing because we’ve checked off a lot of things in terms of goals that we’ve had for this program, but there are still many other goals that we want to be able to check off here at Indiana.”
