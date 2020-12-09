Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis kept Indiana in the game with another strong inside performance Wednesday night at No. 20 Florida State.
But it was another former McDonald’s All-American who came up with the biggest shot.
Freshman guard Scottie Barnes hit a driving bank shot with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for the go-ahead basket as Florida State escaped with a 69-67 win over the Hoosiers at the Leon County Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla., in its ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup.
It was a tough loss for the Hoosiers (3-2), who were able to go toe-to-toe with a ranked team for most of the night but couldn’t get enough timely shots to fall. Jackson-Davis scored all of IU’s five points in overtime, tying the score at 67 with 8.7 seconds left in overtime with a pair of free throws while getting FSU center Balsa Koprivica to foul out. But after the second shot, the 6-foot-9 Barnes took the ball the length of the floor, banking in a drive high off the glass for the game-winning shot.
The loss dropped IU to 0-2 against ranked teams on the season as the Hoosiers missed a chance for a resume-building road win.
“That locker room was vastly different than a lot of locker rooms that I’ve been in here,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “That was a very, very upset team. It was an upset group, because you are pouring your heart out when you know the things that you stress every day that have to be good for this team to be successful.”
Jackson-Davis said the postgame reaction in the locker room was the result of IU having higher expectations this season.
“To be different, we’ve got to win these games,” Jackson-Davis said. “I kind of got into some guys. I was upset.”
Afterward, Miller shouldered the blame for IU not defending Barnes better on the go-ahead drive.
“The coast to coast layup at the end of the game is on me,” Miller said. “We’ve got to be better in special situations. You can’t let a guy get a full head of steam and go coast to coast, you’ve got to be able to slow him down.”
A five-star recruit from West Palm, Fla., Barnes scored just nine points, but saved his best for last. Barnes scored five of his nine points in overtime. After a Jackson-Davis three-point play put IU up 65-62 to start overtime, Barnes answered with a three-pointer to tie the score at 65. M.J. Walker led FSU with 19 points as the Seminoles extended their home win streak to 25 games and overtime win streak to 10 games.
Jackson-Davis finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and 14th of his career. IU dropped to 12-2 when Jackson-Davis records a double-double.
“They are a huge team,” Jackson-Davis said. “It was kind of the same way last year. I’ve been kind of struggling on the boards a lot through the first few games and I know it wasn’t going to be as easy for the guards to get rebounds so I knew I had to pick it up for this game.”
Overall, Indiana and Florida State were in an even 44-44 in rebounding margin. But the Seminoles (2-0) came up with some big offensive rebounds late, which allowed them to keep the ball for the final 51.3 seconds left in regulation with the score tied at 62 and force overtime.
“It comes down to rebounding the ball a lot of times,” Miller said. “Our inability to get some scrappy ones, our inability to get some big ones, especially late is disappointing. That’s something we can control.”
It also was another game where the Hoosiers struggled from the perimeter, shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent (4-15) from 3-point range.
No other IU scorer reached double-figures, as other than Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers struggled to score against FSU’s size, length and athleticism. Race Thompson, Al Durham, Armaan Franklin and Rob Phinisee all scored nine points.
Durham returned to the starting lineup for the Hoosiers after sitting out IU’s last game against Stanford with a sprained ankle. But Durham was unable to provide an early spark, as FSU jumped to an early 8-2 lead.
The Hoosiers answered with a 6-0 run to tie the score at 8 and kept the game close for the rest of the half, despite some sloppy ball-handling and cold shooting stretches. Indiana went just 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half, missing a handful of open looks. Indiana went a 4:58 stretch late in the first half without a field, allowing FSU to jump to a 33-27 lead with under two minutes left in the first half.
But IU regrouped by going back inside to Thompson and Jackon-Davis. Thompson made an inside hook to cut FSU’s lead to 33-29 with 1:12 remaining, then Jackson-Davis followed with an inside basket to pull the Hoosiers within 33-31. IU made a late defensive stand, which kept the score at 33-31 at halftime.
The Hoosiers turned the ball over nine times in the first half, but stayed connected on the defensive end of the floor, limiting FSU to 37.1 percent shooting in the first half.
Miami 58, Purdue 54
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kameron McGusty scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, and Miami rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Purdue 58-54 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Miami (3-0) closed the game on a 31-10 run — after being down by as many as 32-12 late in the first half — for the Hurricanes’ largest halftime-comeback victory over the last 20 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
McGusty hit two free throws with 1:36 left to give Miami its first lead since 1-0. He added a three-point play on the Hurricanes’ next possession for a four-point advantage.
Miami was held to 14 points in the first half, tying the record for fewest in a half in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. But the Hurricanes made 11 of 12 two-point shots to start the second half, and McGusty sank Miami’s first 3-pointer, in 16 tries, with 4:59 remaining to get within 50-45.
Miami was without guard Chris Lykes after he injured his ankle against Stetson. Lykes is averaging 15.5 points per game.
Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 freshman, scored 15 points for Purdue (3-2) despite fouling out with 3:11 left. Trevion Williams also fouled out with eight points and seven rebounds.
Brandon Newman scored Purdue’s opening seven points during a 15-0 run to build a double-digit lead after the first four minutes of the game. The Boilermakers led 32-14 at the half after holding the Hurricanes to 5-of-22 (22.7%) shooting, including 0 of 10 from 3-point range.
