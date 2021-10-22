BLOOMINGTON – No. 5 Ohio State comes to Memorial Stadium with the nation’s top scoring offense, two of the top five receivers in the Big Ten and a young, improving quarterback.
It will serve as another test for an Indiana defense that has kept the Hoosiers in games early only to wear down in the second half.
In its last two home games, IU (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) has allowed just 10 points in the first half against Cincinnati and seven points in the first half against Michigan State. In the Michigan State game, the offense was responsible for the seven first-half points, with quarterback Jack Tuttle throwing an interception that was returned 30 yards for a touchdown.
The prime-time matchup between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes (7:30 p.m., ABC) is a sellout and IU’s fourth night game this season.
“These are the matchups that you want,” IU defensive lineman Ryder Anderson said. “This is why you play big-time ball in the Big Ten, prime time under the lights versus the No. 5 team.”
IU was not ready for prime time in its last Saturday night affair – a 24-0 loss at Penn State on Oct. 2. The brutal early schedule – IU will face its third top-10 opponent in the last six weeks – — has stressed all three phases of the team.
Not only do the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0) lead the nation in scoring offense (48.5 points per game), but they also lead the Big Ten in passing offense (352.2 yards per game) and rank third in the conference in rushing offense (210.5 yards per game).
“This is the best test you can really ask for if you want to put yourself up there with, compare yourself with the top-ranked defenses around the nation,” Anderson said. “You are playing the top offense in the nation, so obviously if you go out there and shut them down, then that really shows who you are as a defense
“So that’s been the goal, just make sure we prepare the right way to go out there and play a great game.”
The dynamic Ohio State receiving duo of Chris Olave (494 yards receiving, seven TDs) and Garrett Wilson (546 yards, six TDs) will be tough to contain, especially if starting IU cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor are on the sideline. Both are questionable with leg injuries.
“They create a lot of issues,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “They’re just so explosive. Their receiver core is different than you usually will see. They got three receivers that are as good as anybody you’re going to face in the country. So that puts a lot of stress on you. Talented quarterback. Talented running backs as well.”
IU had some success last season bringing pressure against former OSU quarterback Justin Fields, forcing him into three interceptions and sacking him five times. But that also left IU vulnerable to big plays that were costly during the 42-35 loss.
The Hoosiers could employ a similar strategy against new OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is improving week to week. Stroud has posted a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 10-0 over his last two games and has thrown for 1,699 yards with 18 TDs to three interceptions on the season.
“That core concept of pressuring the quarterback, being able to do things there with stressing him out mentally and physically is going to be key,” Allen said.
Last season, under former defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, IU brought blitzes from all positions, with players in the secondary combining for 8.5 of the team’s 25 sacks. This season, IU is getting more pressure from the front seven. Anderson and linebacker Micah McFadden each lead the team with 3.5 sacks.
New IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren has been more cautious in calling blitzes, partly due to the front seven’s success getting to the quarterback.
“You have to have balance,” Warren said. “I think you’ve got to be able to stop the run. I think you’ve got to be able to stop and contain the run, and then you’ve got to be able to keep a lid on the passes, and then you’ve got to find your spots to pressure. You don’t want to be so one-sided where you are doing great on one end, but every time you hand the ball off it’s a gain of 20.”
