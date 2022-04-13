BLOOMINGTON – The decision for Indiana senior cornerback Jaylin Williams to come back to the Hoosiers for an extra year of eligibility came down to unfinished business.
After being a part of teams that went to back-to-back January bowl games following the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Williams didn’t want his college career to end following a 2-10 campaign in 2021.
“I just felt like I wasn’t done,” Williams said. “It is not in me to just run away from the grind. Coming off the season that we had, that just gave me even more reason to stay. It made me want to stay even more.”
Williams, a 2020 second-team All-Big Ten cornerback with six career interceptions, will be part of an IU secondary that projects to be the strength of the defense. The Hoosiers also bring back 2020 All-Big Ten safety Devon Matthews and 2020 All-Big Ten and All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
Mullen and Matthews were slowed by injuries in 2021, but Williams appeared in 11 of 12 games for IU last season, finishing with a team-high 11 pass breakups.
Williams said the experience in IU’s secondary should pay dividends during the 2022 season.
“It does help a lot but also shows how much we really love this team and really just want this team to be the best it can be,” Williams said. “I think it’s great that we are all still here and want the best for IU.”
With Mullen and Matthews limited in reps this spring coming off injuries, Williams has taken on the leadership role in IU’s secondary during camp, mentoring the younger defensive backs.
“Just (teaching) them how to stay focused and how to learn the playbook,” Williams said. “Telling them not to overthink and just be confident in yourself and your abilities. You are going to mess up. Nobody’s perfect, so just take the opportunity when you mess up as a learning experience and don’t just look at it as a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes.”
There have been changes in the defense this spring. Most notably, IU head coach Tom Allen has been more involved, calling the plays on defense while consulting with new defensive coordinator Chad Wilt.
“Coach Allen really knows us, and he’s been around us for all these years, so I think it’s a great opportunity for us,” Williams said.
A major emphasis this spring has been on generating more takeaways. IU went from forcing the most turnovers in the Big Ten in 2020 (20 in eight games), to the fewest turnovers forced in 2021 (nine in 12 games).
Williams went from recording four interceptions in 2020 to none in 2021.
“Coach Allen, that’s one of the first things he wanted to re-emphasize to try to get back in motion,” Williams said. “So that’s definitely one of the biggest emphasis this spring is getting more takeaways and creating those takeaways. So we’re definitely battling to get back to where we were, and we definitely will.”
