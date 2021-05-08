CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema started his first-ever set of spring football practices at Illinois with a player adding a new position to his resumé and he concluded it with a few other players changing positions.
This week, Bielema announced that redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams, from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis, was moving from quarterback to wide receiver.
“He and I had a discussion early on about what the opportunities were at quarterback and we never had another discussion about it,’’ said Bielema, who noticed some changes during spring practices. “After the spring game, on that Tuesday we had another discussion and decided to jump into this world and wee where it goes.’’
In the final three spring practices, Williams was very impressive at wide receiver according to Bielema.
“Regardless of what position he is playing, (Isaiah) is an incredible leader. He has great magnetic energy. He does everything with a lot of intensity and attitude,’’ Bielema said. “He has a high football IQ. He has been playing quarterback for a large portion of his career, so he has an unbelievable amount of experience looking at defensive backs in what they do and he brings that to the wide receiver position. You can’t put a price tag on that.’’
Other Illinois players that either switched positions during spring practice or after it, include: Marquez Beason, who moved from defensive back to wide receiver. Michael Marchese, moving from linebacker to tight end. Cooper Davis, moving from outside linebacker to tight end. Kyron Cumbry moving from wide receiver to running back. Marc Mondesir moving from defensive line to outside linebacker. Ben Schultz from defensive back to outside linebacker. Dylan Thomas from wide receiver to defensive back.
And Bielema added that Danville native Caleb Griffin will remain a wide receiver/kicker for the Fighting Illini.
“It is not just switching a position. Everyone thinks it really easy,’’ Bielema said. “They have to encompass it and embody it. It has to be their decision. I think anytime you try to force someone into a decision, it never works.’’
And what usually happens when a player doesn’t want to change?
“They either figure it out or they prove me wrong,’’ Bielema said.
In the past, Bielema has had a pretty good track record with players changing positions, including a few guys whose careers extended into the NFL.
“I had a walk-on linebacker at Iowa. He changed directions really well, had an unbelievable burst and was really good on special teams, but he couldn’t read a guard pull … and he couldn’t see things that a linebacker needed to see,’’ Bielema said. “I thought he could transition to tight end and be pretty good.’’
And who was that linebacker that moved to tight end — former Indianapolis Colts standout Dallas Clark.
“Dallas was incredibly gifted in speed, IQ and football awareness with the ball. He caught everything,’’ Bielema said. “He went from being a third or fourth inside linebacker, who was struggling to get on the field except for on special teams to a standout tight end.
“It showed me how quickly someone could change.’’
Other players that Bielema has seen switch positions include Chris Maragos, an eight-year NFL veteran with a pair of Super Bowl rings, and five-time all-pro defensive end J.J. Watt, who started as a goal-line tight end at Wisconsin.
With Williams moving to wide receiver that leaves Brandon Peters, Matt Robinson, Deuce Spann and Coran Taylor at the quarterback position for the Fighting Illini.
Joining that group this summer is former Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski. The junior, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, officially signed his transfer tender and should be with the Illini when summer workouts start in June.
In three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Sitkowski completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 2,031 yards, but he had 20 interceptions to just 8 touchdown passes. In four games this past fall, Sitkowski completed 52 of 81 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
“He is very poised and confident,’’ said Bielema. “We had a couple of conversations about how you are determined more by your moments of adversity than by success. I think the change of venue with the opportunity to come into a new system is something he is excited about … it’s a whole new situation here.’’
With the end of spring practices, Bielema had the opportunity to sit down with every player.
“This was my first truly 1-on-1 with them in my office,’’ he said, as his conversations involved all aspects of the players’ life. “I had those conversations with quite a few guys but not everyone from A-to-Z. It was a very enjoyable week for me.’’
Next up for Illinois football is an 8-week training program starting on June 1st and then training camp is scheduled to open in August with the first game set for Aug. 28 at Memorial Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
