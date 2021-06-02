MT. PULASKI — Senior right-hander Isaiah Ruch struck out eight over six innings as the Oakwood Comets handed the Mt. Pulaski Hilltoppers a 4-2 loss on Tuesday afternoon.
Mt. Pulaski had it's 16-game winning streak snapped with the loss as the Hilltoppers had only four hits including a solo home run by Drew Martin.
The Comets, which improved to 13-9, got all the offense they would need with a 2-run first inning and then solo runs in the second and fifth frames.
Josh Young, who got the save with a perfect seventh inning, when 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Oakwood. Also driving in runs for the Comets were Matthew Miller and Dylan Bensyl, who was the only player for either team with two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
Oakwood 4, Mt. Pulaski 2
Oakwood`210`010`0`—`4`6`1
Mt. Pulaski`000`002`0`—`2`4`1
WP — Isaiah Ruch. LP — Gavin Smith. Save — Josh Young. Two or more hits — Oakwood: Dylan Bensyl. HR — Mt. Pulaski: Drew Martin. RBIs — Oakwood: Young, Bensyl, Matthew Miller. Mt. Pulaski: Martin, Smith.
Records — Oakwood 13-9 overall, Mt. Pulaski 16-1.
