TILTON — Quiet, focused and determined.
Those are the adjectives that describe Post 210 pitcher/infielder Isaiah Ruch, according to his coaches and teammates.
“Isaiah is a quiet leader and he reminds me a lot of Chase Vinson,’’ said Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd comparing Ruch to current Danville Dan infielder Chase Vinson, who was also a member of three state championship teams for Post 210. “He will do anything you ask of him and do it well. Isaiah does everything like you are supposed to do it on the baseball field.’’
And while his last pitching performance was masterful, a four-hit shutout over Shelby County in the Fourth Division Tournament, it’s his demeanor that Shepherd wants on the mound for the Illinois State Tournament opener against Rock Island Post 200 at 5 p.m. today at Gruber Park.
“Isaiah is the perfect guy with all the pageantry and everything else that will go on before game,’’ Shepherd said. “Isaiah won’t get shook and his anxiety won’t kick in.
“He is exactly what you want from a leader in a big game.’’
Even the day before the game, Ruch was completely focused on his team.
“Absolutely, we are ready,’’ he said. “We are playing our best baseball at the right time of the season. We have had some great defensive games this season, some great offensive games and some great pitching. When you put all of that together it creates a great team.’’
And he didn’t just use the word great when describing the Danville team.
What about Thursday’s opponent, Rock Island Post 200?
“We don’t know too much about them, but we know they are great team because they are in the state tournament,’’ said Ruch, who had a season-high 12 strikeouts in his last outing against Shelby County on a scorching hot Saturday afternoon. “A lot of credit for my performance should go to my catcher, Brody Sexton, he has been great all year behind the plate for us.’’
Credit also goes to Danville pitching coach and Isaiah’s father, Rob Ruch, who was a 17th-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins. Rob Ruch spent two years in the Twins organization as a pitcher and had one year with the Detroit Tigers.
“My dad has always helped me and my brothers, Noah and Joshua, when we were little,’’ Isaiah said. “I caught onto the pitching a little quicker and I’ve been a pitcher for all of these years.’’
Noah, who was on the 2019 state championship team for the Post 210 Speakers, was the catcher of the family, while Joshua, the youngest, has other athletic endeavors he is pursuing.
“Growing up, Isaiah always had a good arm, as he played third base and shortstop,’’ Rob Ruch said. “Noah always had that short trigger and was good behind the plate.
“It became a natural pairing in American Legion youth baseball all the way through to high school that Isaiah would pitch and Noah would catch.’’
So, what has Rob seen in Isaiah recently?
“I have seen more from him in the last couple of years on the mound,’’ Rob said. “He has really loosened up and gained confidence. That is half the battle.
“He is really throwing the heck out of it, lately.’’
Obviously, Isaiah had a lot more confidence last week as he shook off the pitch choices of his father during the win over Shelby County.
“I don’t normally shake him off because we typically have the same mindset,’’ said Isaiah, sheepishly like he was going to get into trouble. “I just really felt like all of my pitchers were going well and I just had more confidence with another pitch. It was all about my execution.’’
So how did the pitching coach and father take it?
“When I call the pitches, it’s just a suggestion,’’ Rob said. “They need to be confident in picking the pitch that they want in any given situation and then executing that pitch.
“Now, if he would have picked the wrong pitch or not executed it well, and it had a wrong result — we would have talked about it after the inning.’’
Isaiah Ruch, who has another full season of American Legion Baseball remaining, signed earlier this year to attend Danville Area Community College, where he is expected to be a corner infielder for the Jaguars.
“Pitching hasn’t always been my go-to, but I will do whatever I need to do to help my team win,’’ Ruch said. “It will be the same way when I go to DACC next year. If they need me to pitch, I will do it to help the team.’’
Ruch’s patience approach on the mound also carries over to him as a hitter.
He leads Post 210 with 15 walks and he has scored a team-high 21 runs, while also driving in a team-high 22.
“Isaiah is a leadoff guy that hits in our 3-hole,’’ Shepherd said. “I promise you that he won’t swing at a 3-0 pitch. He has only struck out twice this season and one of them might have been a questionable call.’’
Predictably, Ruch has a very calculated approach at the plate.
“I like to see my pitches. I like to look a few down to make sure that my timing is right and to make sure that I can see the ball well,’’ he said.
Is that why he rarely swings at a first pitch?
“If I feel like I’m seeing the ball well, I will go after the first pitch,’’ he said.
Ruch admitted that playing the 2021 State Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton was an advantage for Post 210.
“We don’t have to travel and we can play it just like a normal home game,’’ he said.
His coach openly acknowledged that it’s been a lot of work, getting the field at Gruber Park ready for the top four American Legion Baseball Teams in Illinois and making sure everything was ready.
“There are a lot of things that go into hosting state besides the baseball,’’ Shepherd said. “But, baseball will be the priority at 5 p.m. (today). We just need to first pay respect to the people that help us play this great game.’’
Opening ceremonies for the state tournament will begin at 4:45 p.m. Danville’s own Curt Kiser will sing the National Anthem with a full color guard presenting the colors.
Tyler Brennan’s younger brother, Jacob, will be throwing out the first pitch. Tyler Brennan was the former Post 210 pitcher and pitching coach who lost his life in a automobile accident in 2018. The Post 210 Speakers honor him yearly with the TB24 Memorial Tournament.
Thursday’s action begins with Danville (16-3) against Rock Island (22-3) at 5 p.m. that game will be followed by Harrisburg (31-6) against Barrington (14-1).
The double-elimination tournament continues on Friday with three games and a state champion is scheduled to be crowned on Saturday.
