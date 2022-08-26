PREP FOOTBALL
At Brasel Field, Hoopeston
Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8
Iroquois West `13 `7 `0 `0 `— `20
Hoopeston/AP `0 `0 `8 `0 `— `8
First quarter
Iroquois West — John Ahlden 9-yard run (kick blocked), 2:57.
Iroquois West — John Netzband 3 run (Netzband kick), :31.
Second quarter
Iroquois West — Trystyn Schacht 1-yard run (Netzband kick), 2:28.
Third quarter
Hoopeston/AP — Hunter Cannon 5-yard run (Kollin Asbury pass from Anthony Zamora), :44.
Team statistics
`IW `HAAP
First downs `16 `12
Rushes-yards `49-205 `26-86
Passing yards `0 `92
Comp-Att-Int `0-1-0 `7-17-1
Total offense `205 `178
Kickoff returns `2-34 `3-83
Punt returns `1-35 `1-1
Interception returns `1-0 `0-0
Fumble returns `2-0 `0-0
Punts-Avg. `1-46.0 `2-38.0
Fumbles-lost `4-0 `2-2
Penalties-yards `3-18 `7-35
Time of possession `29:26 `18:34
Individual statistics
Rushing — Iroquois West: Trystyn Schacht 23-113, John Netzband 11-47, John Ahlden 9-55, Sam McMillan 5-(-8), TEAM 1-(-2). Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Anthony Zamora 13-44, Hunter Cannon 7-37, Angel Zamora 5-6, Grant Morgan 1-(-1).
Passing — Iroquois West: McMillan 0-1-0. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Anthony Zamora 7-17-1 92 yards
Receiving — Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Morgan 3-22, Ryker Small 1-30, Kollin Asbury 1-19, Cannon 1-14, Angel Zamora 1-7.
Kickoff returns — Iroquois West: Schacht 1-20, Christian Gaytan 1-14. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Anthony Zamora 2-72, Angel Zamora 1-11.
Punt returns — Iroquois West: Schacht 1-35. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Angel Zamora 1-1.
Interception returns — Iroquois West: Dean Clendenen 1-0.
Fumble returns — Iroquois West: Netzband 1-0, Clendenen 1-0.
Punting — Iroquois West: Netzband 1 punt, 46 yards, 46.0 average. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Hunter Cannon 2 punts, 76 yards, 38.0 average.
Missed field goals — Netzband 38 (short)
