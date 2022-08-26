Hoopeston logo

PREP FOOTBALL

At Brasel Field, Hoopeston

Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8

Iroquois West `13 `7 `0 `0 `— `20

Hoopeston/AP `0 `0 `8 `0 `— `8

First quarter

Iroquois West — John Ahlden 9-yard run (kick blocked), 2:57.

Iroquois West — John Netzband 3 run (Netzband kick), :31.

Second quarter

Iroquois West — Trystyn Schacht 1-yard run (Netzband kick), 2:28.

Third quarter

Hoopeston/AP — Hunter Cannon 5-yard run (Kollin Asbury pass from Anthony Zamora), :44.

Team statistics

 `IW `HAAP

First downs `16 `12

Rushes-yards `49-205 `26-86

Passing yards `0 `92

Comp-Att-Int `0-1-0 `7-17-1

Total offense `205 `178

Kickoff returns `2-34 `3-83

Punt returns `1-35 `1-1

Interception returns `1-0 `0-0

Fumble returns `2-0 `0-0

Punts-Avg. `1-46.0 `2-38.0

Fumbles-lost `4-0 `2-2

Penalties-yards `3-18 `7-35

Time of possession `29:26 `18:34

Individual statistics

Rushing — Iroquois West: Trystyn Schacht 23-113, John Netzband 11-47, John Ahlden 9-55, Sam McMillan 5-(-8), TEAM 1-(-2). Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Anthony Zamora 13-44, Hunter Cannon 7-37, Angel Zamora 5-6, Grant Morgan 1-(-1).

Passing — Iroquois West: McMillan 0-1-0. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Anthony Zamora 7-17-1 92 yards

Receiving — Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Morgan 3-22, Ryker Small 1-30, Kollin Asbury 1-19, Cannon 1-14, Angel Zamora 1-7.

Kickoff returns — Iroquois West: Schacht 1-20, Christian Gaytan 1-14. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Anthony Zamora 2-72, Angel Zamora 1-11.

Punt returns — Iroquois West: Schacht 1-35. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Angel Zamora 1-1.

Interception returns — Iroquois West: Dean Clendenen 1-0.

Fumble returns — Iroquois West: Netzband 1-0, Clendenen 1-0.

Punting — Iroquois West: Netzband 1 punt, 46 yards, 46.0 average. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac: Hunter Cannon 2 punts, 76 yards, 38.0 average.

Missed field goals — Netzband 38 (short)

