DANVILLE — It was an inauspicious opening play for the Danville Vikings on Friday night.
Senior all-conference running back Devin Miles broke through the middle of the Normal Community defense for a 19-yard gain but disaster struck when the ball was ripped from his hands and recovered by Ironmen defensive back Isaac Reyna.
Over the next 32 minutes, the Vikings were fighting an uphill battle that they couldn't win.
Normal Community took advantage of four Danville turnovers en route to a 31-14 victory at Ned Whitesell Field in the Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinals. It's the eighth straight victory for the Ironmen against the Vikings.
"You can't do that against any team, but especially against a good team like Normal,'' said Danville senior quarterback Eric Turner Jr. "Usually when you have a high number of turnovers like we did tonight — you don't win the game.''
While the Ironmen (2-2 overall) were only able to convert the first turnover into points — a 29-yard field goal by Ryan Millmore — the other three offensive miscues ended potential drives for the Vikings, including one fumble at the Normal 16-yard line.
"Bad things are going to happen at times,'' Danville interim coach Mitch Thomas said. "The defense has to step and get a stop and we did a pretty decent job of holding them to a field goal.
"But, we just couldn't get any momentum going.''
That's because Danville (3-1 overall) spent the first three quarters with its backs against their goal line.
The Vikings didn't run their first play on the Ironmen side of the 50-yard line until there was 10 minutes left in the game after a 50-yard run by Turner.
"We could never flip the field,'' Thomas said. "Offensively, we would get a play here or there, but we couldn't put three or four good plays together to get a drive going and flip the field.
"We kept stalling out and giving them good field position. They are too good of a team to do that with.''
Normal Community ran 17 first-half plays in Danville territory, but it was the final four in the last three minutes of the first half that allowed the Ironmen to turn a 10-0 lead into a 24-0 advantage at halftime.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Wiese, who was 13-of-19 for 190 yards, connected with Hunter Jones on a 40-yard strike with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left and then after a three-and-out for the Vikings, Wiese found Kyle Thierry for a 19-yard scoring strike with just 36 seconds left in the first half.
"In our first two games, we would give up a few plays but we found a way to keep teams out of the end zone,'' Thomas said. "We had a couple of mix ups in coverage, a couple of times we didn't get to the quarterback when we should have — giving him too much time.
"You can't do those things against good teams. You have to make the quarterback get rid of the ball and you can't have mix ups in coverage.''
Danville also missed a few opportunities on the defensive side of the football.
The Ironmen had three first-half fumbles, but they recovered all three as the only Normal Community turnover came on an interception by Danville senior defensive back Randy Westley in the end zone.
"When we were running and flying to the ball, we were making plays,'' said Danville senior defensive end Joey Irons, who had three tackles for loss in the contest. "But, we also had some mistakes and they capitalized on them.''
The Vikings, who were held to 95 yards of offense in the first half, got things turned around on their second possession of the second half with a trick play.
Turner Jr. connected with Tyler Jones on a 10-yard pass, who immediate flipped the ball to Miles coming out of the backfield and the senior running back raced down the sidelines, eluding a pair of Ironmen defensive backs and outrunning the rest of the Normal Community defense for the touchdown.
"We turned up the fire in the second half, and I was proud of that,'' said Turner Jr., who also had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Larvell Watkins in the fourth quarter. "But we need that energy the whole game.''
With the victory, Normal Community advances into the Big 12 Tournament semifinals where the Ironmen will play the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders, a 19-14 winner over Peoria Notre Dame on Friday night.
Danville's season is not over with the loss. The Vikings will play the Irish next weekend. The site and time to be announced.
"We have to keep our heads high,'' Irons said. "We played our hearts out and wound up on the wrong end of the scoreboard.''
The Vikings also suffered a couple of key injuries in the second half on Friday night. Senior tackle Brandon McCray sustained a knee injury, while sophomore defensive back Matthew Thomas was being evaluated for a possible concussion after taking a shot to his head while snapping on Danville's first extra point.
"We are hoping it is nothing structural in the knee for Brandon,'' Mitch Thomas said. "(Matthew) will probably be in concussion protocol this week.''
