SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame knows last week’s victory over Clemson was big. They also know that it’ll mean nothing if they don’t take care of the rest of their business the rest of the season.
That business for the No. 2 Fighting Irish begins Saturday afternoon with a road game against Boston College (3:30 p.m., ABC). Notre Dame enters the game at 7-0 overall with a 6-0 ACC record, while the Eagles are 5-3 and 4-3 in ACC action.
“Great challenge this week with Boston College,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Coach (Jeff) Hafley has done a great job and you can tell, watching this team, they play hard; very gritty, tough team. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
A couple of different storylines have dominated the conversation surrounding the game. The first is that of Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec going up against his former team. Jurkovec was the backup quarterback for Notre Dame the last two seasons before transferring to Boston College. The redshirt sophomore has started every game for the Eagles this season, leading the ACC in passing yards along the way.
“BC’s a great team,” Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg said. “They have a great defense, a great offense. Phil Jurkovec — he was here, everybody knows that. He’s done a great job at BC running that offense. Their defense: they’re a stout, tough, physical defense. It’s not going to be a walk in the park. It’s like every game: you got to get out there and you got to get physical.”
The second storyline is how much this weekend’s game parallels what happened with Notre Dame in 1993. That season, the Fighting Irish beat No. 1 Florida State at home to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. The following week, Notre Dame was upset at home by Boston College on a last-second field goal.
This season, the Irish are coming off beating then-No. 1 Clemson. They moved up to No. 2 in the rankings and now get to play that same Eagles program that beat them 27 years ago coming off of a similar victory.
While Kelly said he isn’t talking about the 1993 game with his players, the game can serve as a reminder of not letting your guard down.
“It’s more about where your mind is at and who you’re playing,” Kelly said. “Like, if we were playing a JV team, it wouldn’t matter. That BC team that Notre Dame played (in 1993) was a nationally-ranked team; it was a good football team. And this is a really good football team you’re playing, so it matters who you’re playing. … We talk much more about how we’re preparing for a team that’s a really good football team.”
INJURY UPDATE
Notre Dame enters the game nearly 100% healthy. Graduate senior wide receiver Javon McKinley left the Clemson game late with a concussion, but Kelly said he should be cleared for the game against the Eagles.
Wide receiver Braden Lenzy remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Kelly said he’s started running vertically, but hasn’t started doing any serious route running. The Irish are off next week, and Kelly said Lenzy should be ready to go for the Nov. 27 game against North Carolina.
THIRD DOWN DOMINANCE
Notre Dame has been one of the best teams on third down this season on both sides of the ball. They rank 12th in offensive third down conversions (54%) and fifth in third down defensive rate, only allowing teams to convert 25% of their third downs so far. Being able to win on third downs on both sides of the ball will be a key for the Irish this weekend against Boston College.
“We talk about all the time, as a defense, that you really win third down on first-and-second down to set up long third downs, which makes third down point in our favor,” Notre Dame linebacker Drew White said. “Through the scheme and what coach (defensive coordinator Clark) Lea has done with the third down packages, and then just the guys on the field — Bo Bauer stepping up in there in the packages — they’ve done a great job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.