SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Notre Dame men’s basketball team has never beaten Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Saturday could provide the Fighting Irish their best chance to do so as Notre Dame (1-2) visits Kentucky (1-3) in another non-conference showdown early in the season (noon, CBS).
This was supposed to be another game against a ranked opponent for the Irish, as Kentucky was ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25. The Wildcats have struggled early this season, as indicated by their record. They’ve lost three straight games to Richmond, Kansas and Georgia Tech, falling completely out of the rankings.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s two losses have come to two ranked Big Ten teams. They lost to then-No. 13 Michigan State to open the season Nov. 28 and are coming off a tough 90-85 loss to No. 23 Ohio State on Tuesday. The Irish led by eight points at halftime, but the Buckeyes rallied in the second half for the win at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.
Notre Dame now makes its second road trip of the season to a building it's never won in. This will be the 63rd meeting between the programs, with Kentucky holding a 43-19 edge in the series. The last meeting was in the 2015 Elite Eight when then-unbeaten Kentucky narrowly escaped with a 68-66 victory.
While Notre Dame is playing in an iconic venue, no fans will be allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The negative side here is that the atmosphere there is classic, obviously,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “Certainly, it won’t be that.”
Notre Dame and Kentucky have agreed to a three-game series: one in Lexington, one in South Bend and a third on a neutral court.
“I love that we’re going to do the series,” Brey said. “We’re going to try and get to (Madison Square) Garden, but there’s nothing definite on that next year. And then they’d end up in South Bend in Year 3.”
TRAVELING TO LEXINGTON
Before the season began, Brey indicated his team may take buses to Lexington rather than getting charter flights in order to save some money. The team took buses to East Lansing for the Michigan State game, but they will fly to Kentucky.
The Michigan State game was an 8 p.m. start, where Saturday’s game against the Wildcats is a noon tip-off.
“You are trying to leave a little bit later, so maybe you’re not in a hotel as long,” said Brey. “You get into a hotel, you go to your room, you grab your food — no family can meet you. … Go to your room, wake up, get to the arena and get out of the hotel as soon as possible.”
VETERAN GROUP
Notre Dame returned a lot of players from last year’s team, including a strong junior core led by point guard Prentiss Hubb. The junior has been impressive in his first three games, averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5 rebounds.
“It all comes off of him,” said Brey of Hubb’s impact. “It’s hard to take him out of the game. I took him out for 30 seconds the other night. He kind of runs things, but he’s also one of the guys, physically, that can play 40 minutes.”
Other juniors are taking charge as well, as Nate Laszewski leads the team with 9.7 rebounds per game. Notre Dame starts four juniors and a senior, giving them an experienced starting lineup.
Unfortunately, the rotation beyond those five is thin. Graduate senior Nikola Djogo is out with an ankle injury, and Brey doesn’t anticipate him being available against Kentucky. After Djogo, the bench isn’t very deep.
“We are older, and I think we’ve kind of found out a little bit more about ourselves through these first three games,” Brey said. “We know who we are. We’re not quite very deep, and I anticipate our seven (players that played) from the Ohio State game will be our seven on Saturday. … It’s two freshmen off the bench, and that is a bit of a concern.
“But we do know how to play, especially on the offensive end. This group knows who they are, offensively.”
