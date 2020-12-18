SOUTH BEND — Brian Kelly is ready to play a football game.
“Let’s go! Let’s go play!” the excited head coach for Notre Dame football said to open his press conference Friday. “Enough statements … I don’t know what else to say. We made it through testing; we’ve had to test six times to get to this game, so enough talk. Let’s go play.”
While Kelly said his team was ready to go Friday, they have to wait until 4 p.m. Saturday to play in one of the most anticipated rematches in recent history. That’s when the No. 2 Fighting Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC) will play No. 3 Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the winner all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. The game will be telecast on ABC.
“Both teams are excited to play,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “This is what you’ve worked for all year. This is our next goal, is to win this league and you know that’s really our only focus; just focusing on this moment, doing our job and being grateful for this moment. So, we’re excited about it.”
The first time the two teams met was Nov. 7 in South Bend, when then-No. 4 Notre Dame knocked off then-No. 1 Clemson, 47-40, in double overtime. It was the Irish’s first win against a top-five team since 2005 and first against a No. 1 team since 1993.
History is not on the side of Notre Dame on Saturday, though. Per ESPN Stats and Info, this weekend’s contest between the Irish and Tigers will be the fourth time since 1936 that a rematch takes place between two top-five teams in the same season. Of the previous three times, the team that lost the first game ended up winning the rematch — with all three winning by 21-plus points.
Notre Dame started the Nov. 7 contest with a bang, as redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams dashed 65 yards for a touchdown to give the Irish a lead less than 30 seconds into the game. Williams has been a breakout star for Notre Dame in 2020, rushing for 1,011 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first full season.
“He brings an edginess to our offense of confidence,” said Kelly of Williams. “He breeds that edge that goes throughout our entire offense, a confidence, a swagger. You can sense that when he’s out there. And with his size, he plays big. It just rallies the group, in that sense.”
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is also having one of the best stretches of his career, which began in the first Clemson matchup. He’s thrown for 275-plus yards each of the last four games and eight total touchdowns. Book has also had three rushing touchdowns in that span.
“Book’s playing like a senior,” Swinney said. “He’s incredibly savvy. I think the biggest thing that’s improved from this year is their confidence in their passing game.”
Clemson’s defense was missing a couple of starters in the Nov. 7 game, including senior linebacker James Skalski. The Tigers will be nearly 100% healthy on the defensive side of the ball for the game Saturday.
“Skalski obviously is a quarterback for their defense, so you know he certainly makes a difference,” Kelly said. “The other thing he has is size, so he makes a difference. You have to plan for him, certainly, as somebody that you know physically has a different makeup as well. So, his size and his leadership certainly are going to make a difference.”
Trevor Lawrence will be suiting up at quarterback for Clemson after freshman DJ Uiagalelei had to make the start Nov. 7 with Lawrence out after testing positive for COVID-19. This brings a whole set of new challenges for the Notre Dame defense to face.
“He’s an underrated runner,” Irish sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton said. “He’s a really fast, tall guy, but I think our defense has a plan set up in place. I feel like if we all do our jobs, we’ll keep him bottled up.”
One thing the Irish did well against the Tigers in the first game was slowing down Tigers running back Travis Etienne. He was held to just 28 yards rushing, the fewest he’s had since his freshman season in 2017. With nearly 5,000 career rushing yards, though, Kelly knows the threat he still possesses.
“You have to know where he is,” said Kelly of Etienne. “You have to have your run fits down, and you have to be disciplined. It’s a team defensive effort, and we’re going to have to have a similar one (as in the first game). He is an explosive football player that we have such great respect for.”
Kelly said he’s also emphasized tackling better from his defense.
“We gave up over 150 yards after the catch, and if that trend continues, we’re going to give up too many points,” Kelly said. “Outstanding receivers are going to catch balls, against anybody, and it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against. In the NFL, the best corners are going to give up catches. But you’ve got to get them on the ground. So, we’ve got to tackle better against both receivers, and that’s really been the focus this week.”
