Iowa has established sustained success under head coach Kirk Ferentz with a physical, disciplined brand of football.
Expect more of the same from the Hawkeyes this season.
Iowa is coming off its fifth 10-win season in 21 years under Ferentz, capped by a 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl. There were, however, some offseason questions regarding the inner culture of the program, which led to long-time strength coach Chris Doyle resigning amid accusations of racial bias against African-American players. Doyle, who has been with Ferentz since he started at Iowa, was the highest paid strength coach in the country at $800,000 and accepted a $1.1 buyout to leave Iowa City.
On the field, Iowa faces the challenge of losing six starters on defense and starting quarterback Nate Stanley. But there are plenty of key players returning, led by senior preseason All-Big Ten left tackle Alaric Jackson, All-Big Ten kicker Keith Duncan and rising sophomore running Tyler Goodson, who led the Hawkeyes in rushing with 638 yards and 5 TDs last season.
Strong-armed sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras is the favorite to replace Stanley, but he’ll be pushed in camp by redshirt freshman quarterback Alex Padilla. Ferentz said that Petras has made an early impression in the quarterback competition.
“In December, he looked like a college quarterback. He looked like a Big Ten quarterback in practice,” Ferentz told the Des Moines Register. “We do competitive stuff against each other. All of us were pleased with what we saw, the growth he’s demonstrating. He seems to have all the right attributes. It’s a matter of him getting himself ready and going out and competing.”
Here’s an early look at Iowa heading into the 2020 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Stanley started 39 straight games for the Hawkeyes and passed for 2,951 yards and 16 TDs last season. Right tackle Tristian Wirfs, named the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the year last season, declared for the NFL Draft and was taken 13th overall in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who led the Hawkeyes with 14.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season, also left for the NFL Draft as a junior and was taken in the second round by the Buffalo Bills. Safety Geno Stone, another early NFL draft entrant with six career interceptions, went in the seventh round to the Baltimore Ravens.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Tackle Coy Cronk, a grad transfer from Indiana coming off an ankle injury, will help fill the void left by Wirfs. Incoming freshman quarterback Deuce Hogan, a four-star, pocket pass prospect from Grapevine, Texas, will get a chance to compete for the starting job. Incoming freshman four-star defensive tackle Logan Jones could get some snaps on a defensive line that lost three starters last season.
PROSPECTS FOR 2020
Ferentz has built a program that’s proven capable of reloading as Iowa has averaged more than nine wins in each of its last five season. Jackson and Cronk as bookend tackles should give Iowa another strong, physical offensive line this season. If Petras steps up as a reliable quarterback and Goodson can repeat his freshman success in the run game, there’s no reason to think Iowa can’t contend for a Big Ten West title again this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.