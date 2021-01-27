Iowa at Illinois Preview Box
IOWA HAWKEYES AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
GAME 16
Site — State Farm Center in Champaign
When — 8 p.m., Friday
Records — Iowa 12-3 overall, 6-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 10-5 overall, 6-3 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Hawkeyes are No. 7 the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Fighting Illini have moved up to No. 19.
Television — Fox Sports 1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 86-76 with Iowa and the Fighting Illini won the last meeting with the Hawkeyes 78-76 on March 8,2020 in Champaign. Iowa defeated Illinois 72-65 on Feb. 2, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Last games — The Hawkeyes suffered an 81-69 home loss to Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 21. The Fighting Illini snapped a two-game home losing streak with a 79-65 triumph over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 19.
Up Next — Iowa is scheduled to host Michigan State on Tuesday. Illinois will travel to play Indiana on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Projected lineups — Iowa: G Jordan Bohannon, 6-1, senior. G C.J. Fredrick, 6-3, sophomore. F Joe Wieskamp, 6-6, junior. F Connon McCaffery, 6-5, junior. C Luka Garza, 6-11, senior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Iowa: Garza 26.9, Wieskamp 14.5, Bohannon 9.8. Illinois: Dosunmu 21.7, Cockburn 17.4, Miller 9.6.
Rebounding — Iowa: Garza 8.9, Wieskamp 6.7, Jack Nunge 5.5, Keegan Murray 4.5. Illinois: Cockburn 10.3, Dosunmu 6.3, Williams 5.6.
Assists — Iowa: Bohannon 4.7, McCaffery 4.3, Joe Toussaint 2.5, Frederick 2.4. Illinois: Dosunmu 4.9, Curbelo 4.4, Frazier 2.9, Williams 2.0.
