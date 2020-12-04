Illinois Preview Box
IOWA HAWKEYES AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Site — Memorial Stadium in Champaign
When — 2:30 p.m. today
Records — Iowa 4-2 overall, 4-2 in the Big Ten Conference West Division. Illinois 2-3 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten Conference West Division.
Rankings — The Hawkeyes are rated No. 24 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — Fox Sports 1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 38-35-2 over Iowa, but the Hawkeyes have won six straight including a 19-10 victory last year in Iowa City.
Up Next — The Hawkeyes will host the Wisconsin Badgers in their regular-season finale. The Fighting Illini will travel to Evanston to play the Northwestern Wildcats in their regular-season finale.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Iowa: Tyler Goodson 113 carries, 564 yards, 6 touchdowns. Mekhi Sargent 53-327, 7 TDs. Illinois: Chase Brown 61 carries, 357 yards, 2 touchdowns. Mike Epstein 55-338, 4 TDs. Coran Taylor 36-74, Isaiah Williams 35-211, 1 TD.
Passing — Iowa: Spencer Petras 108 completions, 192 attempts, 5 interceptions, 1,138 yards, 4 touchdowns. Illinois: Coran Taylor 23 completions, 46 attempts, 2 interceptions 379 yards, 3 touchdowns. Peters 26-44-0 292 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving — Iowa: Sam LaPorta 22 receptions, 203 yards. Nico Ragaini 17-189, Brandon Smith 15-143, 2 touchdowns, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 14-173, 1 TD, Tyrone Tracy 14-154, 1 TD. Illinois: Josh Imatorbhebhe 15 receptions, 215 yards, 2 touchdowns. Daniel Barker 12-174, Brian Hightower 7-141, 1 TD. Donny Navarro 7-78.
Tackling — iowa: Nick Niemann 28 solo, 33 assists, 61 total. Seth Benson 23-17 — 40, Davlyon Nixon 18-18 — 36, Jack Koerner 21-15 — 36, Riley Moss 26-7 — 33, Matt Hankins 22-9 — 31. Illinois: Jake Hansen 22 solo, 22 assists, 44 total. Tony Adams 23-18 — 41. Khalan Tolson 14-23 — 37. Sydney Brown 18-15 — 33. Nate Hobbs 21-6 — 27. Tarique Barnes 12-13 — 25. Devon Witherspoon 12-9 — 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.