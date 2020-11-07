WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Seeger's thoughts of dethroning Western Boone in Friday's Sectional 37 championship game were subdued before the teams ran out onto the Patriot Field.
The Patriots, playing in their first sectional championship game since Nov. 3, 2006, lost the services of senior running back and linebacker Jameson Sprague to a broken and dislocated ankle in last week's win over Cascade, while senior all-stater Khal Stephen, was severely limited with a hamstring injury suffered in the same contest.
Those two players accounted for 45.4 percent of Seeger's total yards from scrimmage this season and 22 touchdowns.
Western Boone did what a champion is supposed to do in that situation.
The Stars scored 21 points in the first quarter on its way to a 42-12 victory over the Patriots to claim its 11th sectional title in school history.
"We met a better team tonight,'' said Seeger coach Herb King. "They played very well and we made a couple of mistakes, which cost us early.
"A couple of injuries had already bitten us and it make it very difficult to do what we normally can and could do on offense.''
King admitted that he could see Western Boone (8-4) moving on to a possible third straight state title.
"We just were not the better team tonight,'' said King, who admitted being without Sprague and Stephen didn't help. "They are out two biggest assets offensively. You take them out of the game and we're struggling.
"But, our kids didn't pack it in. They kept playing hard and doing the things we asked them to do.''
Except for the 39 yards that Stephen gained — 2 rushing and 37 receiving — the rest of 148 yards came from either a freshman or a sophomore for the Patriots, who were seeking their first sectional title since 2004.
Sophomore running back Peyton Martin rushed for 77 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter, while sophomore quarterback Owen Snedeker was 12-of-19 passing for 98 yards and his top target was sophomore Rayce Carr, who had five receptions for 48 yards.
"Not having Khal and Jamey (Sprague) was huge,'' said Seeger senior lineman Cade Walker. "But, we have been taught from the first day of practice that we fight through adversity and we gave it everything we had.''
King acknowledged the problem for the Patriots, who end the year at 8-3, wasn't their effort — it was just execution.
And the credit for that goes to Western Boone, who turned a pair of Seeger fumbles into 14 points including the first score of the game when Cannon Brunes had the ball fall into his hands after Snedeker took a big hit from the Stars senior linebacker Luke Marsh.
Brunes raced, untouched, 48 yards giving Western Boone a lead it would never relinquish.
"We were driving the ball and then out of nowhere, it pops up and they return it for a touchdown,'' Walker said.
The Patriots picked up two first downs and they had just crossed midfield when the fumble happened.
Seeger wouldn't cross midfield again until the opening possession of the second half and on just its second offensive play in Western Boone territory, the Patriots turned the ball over again when Carr and Snedeker couldn't get together on a pitch attempt.
"We knew turnovers would be a key like it is in every game,'' said Stephen, who capped his final high school football game with a 2-yard touchdown run. "We knew things would happen and we were going to face adversity.
"We gave it all we had and came up a little short.''
Stephen, who has already committed to play baseball at Purdue next year, admitted that he tried to play through the pain.
"My adrenalin kicked in during the second half, and I tried to tough it out,'' he said. "I was consistently talking with the trainer and the coaches as I had to come out for several plays during the game.''
According to Stephen, being able to play about the half the game was better than what his buddy, Sprague, went through on Friday night.
"I feel terrible for that guy,'' said Stephen. "He had it stripped from him.''
That's because the original diagnosis for Sprague was pretty positive toward him being able to play.
"I went in for x-rays on Monday and they said 'it didn't look like a serious injury','' Sprague said. "A couple days later, I got a phone call saying that I needed to go see a doctor in Indianapolis.''
That's where Sprague learned that he had a fracture and a dislocation in the ankle along with a couple of torn ligaments. His surgery is scheduled for Tuesday and he will be out four to six months.
"I just thought I was going to have to throw a couple rolls of tape on it,'' said Sprague. "I don't know if I could have played the whole game, but I really wish I could have been out there with my guys.''
The ending for Seeger was very bittersweet.
"This is a good hurt,'' Walker admitted. "We did something that hasn't been done here in the past 14 years.''
The senior class for the Patriots went from 6-15 in their first two seasons to 14-7 the past two years, including a 4-1 mark in the Wabash River Conference and that loss was avenged two weeks later with a 20-14 win over South Vermillion in the first round of the sectional.
"This year was huge for us and huge for Seeger,'' Stephen said. "You could see so many people wanting to be a part of this again, wanting to be a Seeger Patriot.
"Hopefully, the culture stays and it keeps getting bigger and bigger.''
Sprague admitted that this group of senior at Seeger took pride in turning the program around.
"The impact that this had on our community — no one is going to see until you look at the bigger picture,'' he said.
