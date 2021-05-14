TILTON — Starting from scratch.
That's where the Danville Vikings find themselves this high school baseball season.
Not a single player on its 2021 roster had ever played a varsity baseball game before this year and Thursday's box score in a 14-2 loss to Champaign Centennial at Gruber Park in Tilton shows that Danville played two freshmen, three sophomores and six juniors.
"We are just trying to gain experience, but the hard thing is the attitudes,'' said Danville coach Michael Dokey. "They are such a young and immature team. It seems like they are just showing up and not really putting for the effort.
"There are a few that really do put in the effort, but for the most part, they are just showing up.''
Danville's roster lists only two seniors, but neither one of them were at the ballpark on Thursday for the Big 12 Conference contest.
"We need a couple of the juniors to step up and take charge,'' Dokey said. "This is just a social thing for some of these guys.
"I'm trying to instill some pride, because I know there is a lot of pride in this program around the Danville community and we just don't have it.''
Dokey and the Vikings didn't get off to a good start on Thursday.
"I had my lineup ready to go and when I got to the field, I found out that Tyler Finley's arm was sore,'' said Dokey of his probable starting pitcher. "We had to completely switch things around.''
Sophomore left-hander Payton Taylor got the call to start and Centennial (9-9 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12) greeted him with a 3-run first inning. Taylor wound up throwing 101 pitches, allowing 14 runs — 10 earned — on 10 hits in 4.2 innings.
"I had planned to use Payton in relief,'' Dokey said. "He doesn't doesn't throw as hard, but he had a little better curve.
"I thought he could come in and keep them off-balance for an inning or two.''
Danville had a few bright spots on Thursday with catcher Dylan Brown getting an RBI single while Cameron Feuerborn and Zack Simmons scored the two runs for the Vikings. Feuerborn was one of the two freshmen to play on Thursday for the Vikings, who fall to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12.
"I don't care if we win or lose. I care about if we compete,'' Dokey said. "If we compete, we have a chance to get a win. Right now, we have really only competed in one game and that's when we beat Bloomington (9-6 on April 30)
"But, we have to show up and compete. I hope they see that they can do that.''
Danville is back in action today with a 4 p.m. contest at Peoria Richwoods. The next home game for the Vikings will be May 24 against the Normal Community Ironmen.
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Champaign Centennial 14, Danville 2
Centennial; 314; 24; —; 14; 10; 1
Danville; 101; 00; —; 2; 2; 2
WP — Walker Smith. LP — Payton Young. Two or more hits — Centennial: Smith 2, Mark Lavizzo 2. 2B — Centennial: Lavizzo 2, Brody Stonecipher, Maxwell Singer. HR — Centennial: Smith, Tyler McClure. RBIs — Centennial: Smith 3, Stonecipher 2, Danny Lack 2, Seth Gossett 2, McClure, Singer, Griffin Doyle. Danville: Dylan Brown.
Records — Champaign Centennial 9-9 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 1-9 overall, 1-5 in the Big 12 Conference.
