DANVILLE — The Chicago Power have been enjoying their time at the David S. Palmer Arena in the last month.
Today, the Power (9-1) hope to make one more memory at the Arena as they will face the Central Illinois Royals (8-1) in National Bowl III, the title game for the National Football Association Indoor football season.
“Everything is falling into place,” Power co-owner Byron Bell said. “When you have two great teams playing who have played two times already and four times in the last year and a half, you get to know them. They have the advantage over us, but it is the first time we playing them in our new home. We are looking forward to it and we are hoping the community comes together and rally around and hang around when we hold the trophy after the game.”
The Power are playing their third game at the arena and co-owner Byron Bell said
It’s been a blast. In the first game, the atmosphere was welcoming and last week’s game was welcoming. We have enjoyed everything about it,” Bell said. “The crowd have grown over the course of two games. I think last week, the total could have been better if we didn’t pull out of a game on May 9th, but overall, the atmosphere been great.”
Bell said that the team have loved taking the trip to Danville and interacting with the fans after the game have been a highlight.
One of the things we look forward to is interacting with fans after the games and young fans have identified who they favorite guys are,” Bell said. “Ariana Ivy is one of our crowd favorites, Noah Pollock is another crowd favorite and our offensive and defensive line is well-known.
“For us, it is the interaction with the crowd after the game where we get the helmets off and talk to the fans and see what they are doing. Right now, where we are at in the season, it has been a team effort and everyone has bought in to this new situation nd they have embraced it and we are ready to give this city something to look forward to in weekends.”
The Power won the first game 28-22 on April 9, but the Royals won the second game 64-6 on April 30.
“It’s an in-state rivalry, so whenever you share the same backyard, you look at at the same talent pool for recruiting and there cane be a lot of trash talking during games,” Bell said. “The games are super-competitive. It comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes. you have two veteran coaches who know how to coach the game, so it is going to be a chess match.”
The game starts at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $12 with kids 5-12 tickets at $6 and kids under five can enter for free.
