BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl still resonates with Indiana rising sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
In a breakout freshman season, Mullen became a starter by early October and led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, earning honorable mention all-conference honors. The season closed with Mullen returning to his home state of Florida, but the 5-foot-10, 176-pound Fort Lauderdale native said the 23-22 loss to the Vols on Jan. 2 has driven him through offseason workouts.
“Losing by one point, it kind of like boils my stomach, tears my stomach, but not the wrong way,” Mullen said. “We lost by one point. What can we do differently? How can we approach the 2020 season? There’s always a chip on my shoulder. That’s how I want to approach my sophomore season.”
Mullen has set high goals for himself since first stepping on campus, including winning the Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. In addition to the 13 pass breakups, Mullen tied for the IU lead last season with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That season has put Mullen on the radar nationally, as Athlon Sports recently named him as one of the top 35 breakout candidates in college football in 2020.
“After grading out as one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus and earning honorable mention all-conference honors, Mullen seems poised to jump into the mix as one of the top defensive backs in the conference next fall,” wrote Athlon’s Steven Lassan.
Somewhat surprisingly, Mullen wasn’t completely satisfied with how he performed as a freshman. He wants to improve in all facets of the game, specifically in film study, knowing what plays are coming.
“I just want to improve on that, become a more vocal leader out there on the field,” Mullen said. “Just being comfortable for when they need me to make big-time plays.”
Mullen is back in Fort Lauderdale as IU players are scattered throughout the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he’s found parks to work out at and weights to lift. He’s also got a pair of familiar workout partners in his older brother, Trayvon Mullen, who just finished his rookie NFL season with the Oakland Raiders, and his younger brother, Trevell Mullen, a four-star Class of 2022 recruit who already has offers from IU, Kentucky and Oregon.
“Having to get to sit around and talk, not only about football, just about life and school, it feels great just to be around them and having their presence around me,” Mullen said.
IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said it was a challenge throwing against Mullen during practices last season.
“Tiawan, he’s a great corner, and he’s a great player,” Penix said. “There were obviously plays that were made on both sides, and that’s something that will continue to make both of us better, and that’s something that I really love to have on the team because I know that heart and that strong mindset to be great with Tiawan. He goes out every day in practice, and he pushes hard every day.”
From a leadership standpoint, Mullen is trying to communicate with teammates often, either through texts or calls on FaceTime.
“Sometimes you do just need a little break from football, just to gather a stronger bond with your brothers, your teammates,” Mullen said. “I’m always just communicating with them, calling them, FaceTime with them, asking how everything is going.”
Mullen said despite the adversity of spring football being cut short because of the pandemic, he feels the Hoosiers still can build off their first eight-win season since 1993. With 17 starters back and IU head coach Tom Allen signed to a long term-deal, the future appears bright.
“The next step for IU football is to keep building consistency,” Mullen said. “You know, just showing everybody we can be consistent and not just have one year. We don’t want to go backwards, just keep motivating others, keep working hard, keep buying in. The main point is just buying into the system, everybody believing in each other and we can accomplish a lot.
“We want it to be a great year for us. Even though we’re going through a lot of adversity right now, we want to be great.”
