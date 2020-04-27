INDIANAPOLIS – Chris McGaha is almost hesitant to share the story.
The Indianapolis Colts area scout prefaces it with qualifiers because he knows what he’s about to say will sound like hyperbole. But it’s an important window into what makes second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. such a solid fit for the team.
So McGaha starts by praising the coaching staff at Southern Cal which allows visiting scouts to watch the entire practice – not just the limited periods other schools offer – and notes he took advantage of that hospitality often over the past two years.
“So I would really dial in when it was one-on-one time, just to watch him compete and see what kind of competitor he was,” McGaha said. “And I never -- and I’m not just kind of saying this -- I never saw him lose a one-on-one rep the times I was there for practice. So I think it just speaks to his competitiveness.
“He wasn’t a guy, too, that would maybe win a rep and then let you know about, either. He kind of just went about his business. He’d win a rep and then jog back to the huddle.”
Pittman’s always been confident, on the field and off.
He stuttered growing up – and still takes his time with words he believes will trip him up – but agreed to make a YouTube channel with his girlfriend on which they share parts of their private life.
He also has an unusual hobby.
An avid fisherman, he bought a cheap spear gun off Craigslist one random day in search of a new challenge. After it arrived, he grabbed a friend, headed to a shallow reef off the California coast and free dived for his first spearfishing experience.
Pittman has since upgraded his equipment and makes trips to compete in the sport whenever he’s able.
It’s just another way to compete – a trait that’s extremely evident on the football field.
The wide receiver first made his name at USC on special teams. He made 17 career tackles, blocked three punts, forced a fumble and added a 72-yard touchdown on a punt return.
A linebacker and safety in high school, Pittman had offers from Washington and Oregon to play defense. And he retains some of that physicality in his game.
“So I think it can attribute to my toughness and want-to because special teams is football, too,” Pittman said, “and anytime I can get on the field, I’m going to get out there and try to put somebody on my highlight reel.”
The Colts are anticipating highlights of a different nature.
Pittman considered declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior season, but there was more he wanted to accomplish with the Trojans. The team was coming off a losing season, and he felt he could make a difference as a senior leader.
It was a chance to leave behind a legacy at one of the country’s most tradition-rich programs and one he ultimately decided he could not squander.
With 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns, Pittman maximized his opportunity. The receptions rank fifth for a single-season in school history, and his 232-yard game in an upset of Utah was the fifth-best receiving total in program annals.
The latter performance came against a defensive secondary littered with NFL draft picks and certainly helped catch the eyes of Indianapolis evaluators.
“What we saw with Michael was a guy that could win at all three levels (short, intermediate and deep),” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “He was big. He’s strong to the ball. He competes. He got better every year in college. He’s the type of teammate we want. We think he’s got a chance to be a heck of a player.”
In fact, Indianapolis’ vision is that Pittman can become the heir apparent to T.Y. Hilton, carrying on a go-to receiver tradition that has sustained the franchise for more than 20 years. The torch has been passed from Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison to 2019 Hall of Fame semifinalist Reggie Wayne to Hilton, who now will serve as a mentor in his own right.
There was consensus among Indianapolis’ front office staff about selecting Pittman with the 34th overall pick. Head coach Frank Reich had a conviction about the fit, and assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening joined McGaha in championing the wide receiver.
The attraction goes beyond the playing field. USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert is a former coaching intern for the Colts and served as a valuable resource.
But it’s not difficult to find those who can attest to Pittman’s character.
There’s a story recounted in a Sports Illustrated article about a young boy who yelled words of encouragement to the wide receiver on his way into the Los Angeles Coliseum before a game last season. Pittman had earphones on and couldn’t hear the child, but he later learned the details through social media.
He sent out messages of his own, seeking help in finding the boy’s father. When the quest was successful, Pittman hand-delivered his No. 6 jersey – signed by the entire team – to the family.
“Michael just had a great season,” Terpening said. “He basically dominated college football. I saw him play live twice. Obviously, he’s got great makeup and character. He’s a captain. He’s a leader. He’s smart. He has all the little things.”
And Pittman has been preparing for this moment for as long as he can remember.
His father, Michael Sr., played for 11 seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
Outside of fishing, perhaps, football is all the younger Pittman has ever wanted to do.
“When I was young, I just always thought that I was going to be an NFL player because that’s what my dad did,” he said. “So my dad was drafted the year I was born (1998). So all I knew was NFL football. I was like, ‘My dad does it, I can do it, too.’ Back then, I didn’t realize how hard it was and the struggle it is, but looking back now I’m right where I thought I would be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.