INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts activated rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from injured reserve Saturday, making him eligible to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Wide receiver Daurice Fountain was waived to make room on the active roster.
A second-round pick out of Southern California, Pittman was beginning to emerge as a third-down threat when he suffered compartment syndrome in his right calf after a victory against the New York Jets on Sept. 27.
Through three games, he caught nine of his 12 targets for 73 yards and, at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, added a physical component to the receiving corps.
“(Quarterback) Philip (Rivers) has a history of liking to throw to big, tough receivers,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I think Pitt was just starting to hit his stride. We’re getting more and more confidence. He’s a great blocker in the run game, so that helps. I just think he brings a toughness to the offense. I love the way he plays.”
Indianapolis believed the wide receiver group would be a strength entering the season. It was a deep group with complementary skills that could allow the offense to alter the attack based on matchups from week to week.
On paper, at least.
Injuries shuffled the lineup. Speedy Parris Campbell went down with a knee injury in Week 2, then the loss of Pittman further depleted the roster.
Marcus Johnson’s recent emergence as a deep threat has helped open things up, and the Colts also could get tight end Mo Alie-Cox back this week from a knee injury.
Pittman’s return could give Rivers his most versatile set of targets in more than a month.
“Obviously, he was picked where he was for a reason and certainly has all the physical and mental tools to be a heck of a player in this league,” Rivers said. “… Again, it adds another dimension, another piece, part of that receiver group. I remember seeing it early on. Obviously, you lose him and Parris for some time, but that was a very deep group and a group that kind of complemented each other nicely. It will certainly be good to get him back out there with us.”
Pittman’s movement skills were one of the areas that most caught Indianapolis’ eye during the draft process.
His father was an NFL running back for 11 seasons, and the younger Pittman’s earliest snaps were at that position before a growth spurt convinced everyone his future was elsewhere. He also starred as a defensive back in high school, and there was brief talk of him playing both ways when he first arrived at USC.
That never materialized, but he retains the quick footwork necessary for his previous positions. As a result, Pittman moves in and out of his breaks more like a speed receiver than the big, physical target he’s become.
“That’s a very good ability to have because he can win with both his quickness and his strength and size,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “We’re excited to be able to get that back from him because he does have a unique skill set.”
