Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.