Coaches and teammates were in Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis’s ear this week.
A preseason All-American candidate, Jackson-Davis wasn’t playing at that level in his first two games of the Maui Invitational.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was assertive from the jump, drawing fouls and finishing at the rim against Stanford. Behind a career-high 31 points from Jackson-Davis and some stellar defense from sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, the Hoosiers (3-1) won the third-place game, pulling away in the second half to beat the Cardinal 79-63 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Jackson-Davis did most of his damage around the basket, finishing 10-of-16 from the floor and 11-of-14 from the foul line.
“It was really just my teammates getting me involved,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think they did a really good job of passing me the ball in the post and I converted today at a much high level, especially in the beginning, and I thought that helped me get going.”
Jackson-Davis had averaged 14.5 points in his first two tournament games, not terrible, but his inconsistency finishing around the rim was one of the factors in IU’s 66-44 loss to Texas on Tuesday. The 44-point performance was IU’s lowest scoring game since Jan. 24, 2010, when the Hoosiers lost 58-43 to Iowa.
“We knew at the end of the day we had to have a bounce back game,” Indiana junior forward Race Thompson said. “We didn’t perform how we wanted to, and today we knew what our strengths were. We just attacked and went inside and did what we had to do.”
By attacking the rim, IU got Stanford in foul trouble. Ziaire Williams, Oscar DaSilva, Bryce Willis and Lukas Kisunas each picked up two first-half fouls for Stanford.
Indiana established Jackson-Davis early. He scored 12 of IU’s first 20 points, helping the Hoosiers jump to a quick 20-8 lead.
“Trayce needed to get lit up,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He needed to get going, and we're not going to be where we need to be unless he plays at a really extremely high level. He answered the bell today.”
Jackson-Davis described the message from teammates as more words of encouragement.
“My teammates just looked to me, especially when I wasn’t having a good first two days, and they stayed with me. They stayed behind me,” Jackson-Davis said. “They knew I was going to be needed to help win this game.”
Indiana led 31-26 at halftime and pulled away, leading by as many as 16 points in the second half. Thompson added 15 points, going 6-of-7 from the floor. Franklin finished with an all-around solid floor game, playing the entire 40 minutes and finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. IU needed Franklin to log heavy minutes as the Hoosiers were without senior Al Durham, who sat out with an ankle injury, ending a string of 50 straight starts.
The 6-4 Franklin was even more impressive on the defensive end, taking the 6-8 Williams out of his game in mostly man defense. Williams was held to just four points on 1-of-10 shooting before fouling out with 6:06 remaining.
“Going into the game, we knew he was one of their best players and one of the best offensive players,” Franklin said. “They just gave me the assignment and just locked in on him, didn’t give him easy looks. I just tried to make it difficult and be physical with him.”
The size differential didn’t faze Franklin.
“He did a pretty sizeable size advantage, but at the end of the day, I just saw heart,” Franklin said. “I just had to stay locked in, just guard him. It’s not really just much to it. Just be physical, don’t get blown by, stay in front.”
Williams pulled Stanford within 43-39 with a pair of free throws, but back-to-back 3-pointers from IU point guard Rob Phinisee, who battled foul trouble, put IU back in control, up 49-41. From there, the Hoosiers extended their lead to as many as 16 points.
In addition to Durham, Indiana was without senior center Joey Brunk, who missed his fourth straight game with back soreness. But the Hoosiers were able to make it through three games in three days with two double-digit wins.
“This is the competition level on Day 1 with no real testing of your lineups or what happens when guys get hurt or in foul trouble,” Miller said. “This is really trial by error. So, for us, it was an invaluable experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.