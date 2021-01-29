BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren believes there is another level the Hoosiers can achieve, one she hopes can result in a long, deep run in March.
IU has dealt with its share of schedule adjustments and interruptions due to COVID-19 but has managed to stay the course during a season of high expectations. The No. 16 Hoosiers were picked to win the Big Ten before the season and have maintained a top-25 ranking for the majority of the 2020-21 campaign.
“We’re a marked team, and any time you have a number by your name, as I always tell our kids, everybody is going to give you your best,” Moren said.
At 9-4 and 7-2 in Big Ten play, IU is coming off a disappointing 78-70 home loss to No. 14 Ohio State on Thursday night. The Hoosiers jumped to an early 11-0 lead but were unable to handle Ohio State’s switch to a 3-2 zone defense. IU turned the ball over 18 times and shot 1-of-14 from 3-point range.
The Ohio State game was pushed up a week as part of rescheduling that’s occurred throughout the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IU had a non-conference game scheduled against Butler that was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Butler’s program, and back-to-back league games against Rutgers (Jan. 18) and Michigan State (Jan. 21) were postponed as well.
“We knew definitely it was going to be a weird year, so we have to just stay on our toes with whatever we get,” said IU junior guard Grace Berger, who scored 26 points in the Ohio State loss. “But we still had our two days to prepare, and that’s pretty typical for the middle of the Big Ten season. That’s nothing new. So we were trying to prepare for Ohio State tonight like we would be for any normal year, so I wouldn’t really say we could blame it on that.”
Said Moren: “I just think our kids are chomping at the bit to continue to play. They don’t like the pauses, they don’t like the 10, 11 days off in between and so we just kind of keep our fingers crossed that we can just continue to play a schedule that we’re used to.”
To IU’s credit, the program has made it through the entire preseason and season COVID-19 free to this point.
“It’s been a challenge for them, but it’s been something that I’m really proud of our group,” Moren said. “I know it’s across the country right now, and we’re probably one of the outliers in a sense that we haven’t been put on pause. I give our kids a tremendous amount of credit, give our staff a tremendous amount of credit. We want to play. What we realize is if we want to play, we’ve got to do the uncommon thing, and that is social distance. That is wear masks. That is make sure we’re washing our hands and just trying to stay safe and stay healthy.”
On the court, the Hoosiers dealt with some adversity when starting guard Jaelynn Penn missed two weeks with an ankle injury earlier this month. But George Mason transfer guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary, who averaged 6.5 points and two assists in four starts replacing Penn, helped pick up the slack.
“Nicky has been tremendous just to have comfort knowing that essentially we have six starters,” Moren said.
Berger and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes both have elevated their level of play from last season. Holmes is averaging a team-high 17.8 points, up from 10.8 as a freshman. Berger is at 16.1 points per game, up from 13.3 as a sophomore. Senior point guard Ali Patberg is IU’s third scorer averaging double figures at 11.8 points and 3.5 assists. Penn is averaging 9.2 points, while starting forward Aleksa Gulbe is scoring 8.8 points per game.
“This group has a tremendous amount of potential of all different types and ways we can score, whether it’s at the guard spot or whether it’s inside with Mackenzie and Aleksa,” Moren said. “We pride ourselves in having balanced scoring, and I think that’s held true for most of the season, but surely we can continue and to be more consistent outside.”
Moren said she’s also looking for more scoring for Patberg, who has struggled finding her shot for much of the 2020-21 season. Patberg, who went 3-for-14 from the floor in the Ohio State loss, is shooting 39.6% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range on the season.
“We need Ali to score more points for us,” Moren said. “We need her to be better for us beyond the arc. We need her to be more aggressive at the basket. I’m going to continue to say that and put it out there because I think we’re a better basketball team when Ali Patberg is at her best, and that is when she’s ultra-aggressive on the offensive side of the ball.”
