BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The streak is over. Indiana ended close to six years of frustration in dramatic fashion Thursday, upsetting No. 4 Purdue 68-65 before a raucous sell-out crowd of 17,300 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Fans stormed the court after Purdue guard Jaden Ivey’s game-tying 3-point attempt went halfway down and rimmed out at the buzzer. Indiana (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) ended its nine-game losing streak against the rival Boilermakers, picking up its first win in the series since knocking off Purdue 77-73 on Feb. 20, 2016.
Senior point guard Rob Phinisee scored a career-high 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left to put Indiana up 66-65. Purdue then ran a play for Ivey on the baseline, but he air-balled a jumper and junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis came up with the rebound and was fouled with 5.1 seconds left.
Jackson-Davis, who battled foul trouble all night and finished with just four points, made two clutch free throws to put Indiana up 68-65. Transfer point guard Xavier Johnson also stepped up offensively to make up for Jackson-Davis’ absence, scoring 18 points.
“It’s all about these guys, these 17 guys that wear the uniform,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “It’s not about me, but any time you can beat Purdue — and they feel the same about us, and it’s been a while since we’ve beaten them — it’s special.”
Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, leading Purdue (15-3, 4-3) back from a nine-point halftime deficit. Purdue forward Mason Gillis added 13 points, including a wide-open layup under the basket with 1:08 left that gave Purdue a brief 65-63 lead before Phinisee’s heroics.
Phinisee was hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates shortly after the game ended
“It’s a surreal experience I won’t forget,” Phinisee said.
As a high school standout who grew up not far from the Purdue campus in Lafayette, Phinisee was recruited by IU before Purdue and stayed true to his commitment for the Hoosiers.
“Every time I go home, people always talk trash to me,” Phinisee said. “I just finally needed to get one.”
Woodson said he had a “beautiful conversation” with Phinisee before the game. Phinisee has had an up-and-down career at IU. He lost his starting job to Johnson at the start of the season but has accepted his role as sixth man.
“It was just nice to see how he stepped out and performed,” Woodson said. “It was beautiful to watch.”
Said Phinisee: “He told me just if no one else is in your corner that he is in my corner. We had a really good talk before shoot-around, and that just really boosted my spirits.”
After missing a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left with IU retaining possession, Woodson said Phinisee told him he wanted the ball again. So Woodson ran a new underneath inbounds play for him out of a timeout.
“It worked,” Woodson said. “He came off (a screen), Trayce was wide open as well, but (Trey) Galloway decided to pull it to Rob, and he left it go.”
IU put forth a stellar defensive effort as well, holding Purdue to 46.3% shooting from the floor and 34.8% shooting from 3-point range. Purdue, which entered the game as the Big Ten’s leading scoring team at 86.1 points per game, was held to more than 20 points below its average.
“If we can make teams go through our halfcourt defense, that’s when we’re really at our best where we’re not giving a lot of things over the top or giving layups up or quick strikes, as we call them, for 3s,” Woodson said. “If you go through our halfcourt, then we’ve got a chance of defending a possession, and I thought the first half, man, was as good as we defended.”
The crowd began filing in hours before tipoff, eager for IU to erase the disappointment of the past five-plus years.
It didn’t look promising early. Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul at the 14:24 mark, then Stefanovic sank a 3-pointer to give Purdue an early 16-8 lead.
Phinisee brought the Hoosiers back by hitting five straight shots to start the game. His first 3-pointer cut Purdue’s lead to 16-11, then he sank another 3-pointer to pull Indiana within four points at 18-14. After two more driving baskets – one in the halfcourt and one in transition – Phinisee capped his 13 straight point output with his third 3-pointer, cutting Purdue’s lead to 22-21 and sending the crowd into a frenzy.
After a Gillis basket put Purdue up 24-21, Indiana answered with a 14-0 run, holding Purdue scoreless for a 4:44 stretch. IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo tied the score at 24-24, then Galloway gave IU its first lead, 25-24, on a free throw. IU was able to force turnovers and get out on the break, with Phinisee recording four of IU’s seven first-half steals. Race Thompson, Phinisee and Johnson scored driving baskets as the run continued, putting IU up 35-24 with 2:17 left in the first half.
Sophomore center Zach Edey ended the run with an inside basket for Purdue. After a driving basket by Phinisee put Indiana up 37-26, Purdue got a driving basket from point guard Isaiah Thompson with two seconds left in the half, cutting Indiana’s lead to 37-28 at halftime.
Indiana scored 11 fast-break points in the first half and 11 points off 10 Purdue first-half turnovers.
“We had a lot of deflections the first half that put us in position to get the 10 turnovers, and that’s who we are,” Woodson said. “That’s what we’ve got to do when we’re playing. We’ve got to defend, man, and rebound the ball.”
