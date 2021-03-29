BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has turned to a former player with extensive NBA experience as its next head basketball coach.
Mike Woodson is expected to become Indiana’s next basketball coach, bringing a voice with strong in-state ties in an effort to revive the school’s basketball fortunes.
Woodson, who turned 63 earlier this week, was a standout at Broad Ripple High in Indianapolis, a 6-foot-5 swingman who went on to play four seasons at Indiana under Bob Knight from 1976-80. As a senior, Woodson was part of an IU team that won a Big Ten championship in 1980 and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
His coaching experience has been entirely in the NBA, where he learned as an assistant under Larry Brown before spending a combined nine NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2004-10) and New York Knicks (2011-14). In those nine seasons, he led the Hawks and Knicks to five playoff appearances. He led the Hawks to 53 wins in 2009-10 and the Knicks to 54 wins in 2012-13. His overall NBA head coaching record stands at 315-265.
Woodson spent four seasons as an assistant from 2014-18 with the Los Angeles Clippers and is back as an assistant with the Knicks this season.
Woodson replaces Archie Miller, who was fired after going 67-58 in four seasons at IU. The Hoosiers haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.