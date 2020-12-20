INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana finished its non-conference schedule with an inconsistent effort, rallying from down nine points with a smothering second-half defensive performance to beat Butler 68-60 at a near-empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Crossroads Classic.
But as Big Ten play looms for the Hoosiers (5-2), some concerns for head coach Archie Miller remain, namely turnovers and an inability to get rebounding from all five positions. Indiana’s first Big Ten test is Wednesday at home against Northwestern, the beginning of a 20-game grind in what figures to be the nation’s toughest conference for the second straight year.
“We know what is disaster if it doesn’t happen in the games, in terms of being able to compete in the Big Ten,” Miller said. “I think it’s been very evident. We have to rebound the ball by committee. We have to do a much better job. We’re going to have to do a great job of not giving up easy baskets inside. We have to do a great job of continuing to be creative there, and I think on offense, our turnovers, we continue to have five or six plays right now in our last two or three games -- just way too many turnovers. We can’t play with 15 turnovers and win in our league.”
IU gave up too many rebounds and easy baskets in a sluggish first half, falling behind 37-32 at halftime. But the script flipped in the second half, and it began with better defensive intensity. Indiana went on a 13-0 run early in the second half, turning a 40-34 deficit into a 47-40 lead. Indiana held Butler to 26.7% shooting in the second half (8-of-30).
“For us, it’s really just getting in the passing lanes, getting deflections,” Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “I thought in the first half we were kind of lackidasical on the ball. Their bigs were able to really do what they wanted with no crowds. They took six or seven dribbles to get position on us. But, in the second half, we started getting engaged more.”
Jackson-Davis led four IU scorers in double figures with 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots. He also lit a fire under his team near the end of the first half, barking at teammates during a timeout after Butler took a 37-28 lead on an inside basket from forward Jakobe Coles. The Hoosiers outscored Butler 40-23 for the remainder of the game.
“To start the game, we weren’t ready for their physicality,” Miller said. “I thought they brought it more regularly inside. They were a much tougher team in the first half. We had to really just come together at halftime, not a whole lot of Xs and Os, but it’s one of those things where you have to find a way to dig yourself out of it.”
Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin added 20 points for the Hoosiers, going 5-of-7 from 3-point range for the second straight game. Franklin improved his scoring average to 16.7 points in three career college games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“It’s just my teammates giving me open looks,” Franklin said. “I saw the first one go down, and it gives you a lot of confidence when you see that first shot go down, and my teammates kept finding me.”
Franklin’s 13 points in the first half helped keep IU in the game through its inconsistent defensive stretches. Junior forward Race Thompson stepped up after turning the ball over three times in the first half, scoring all 10 of his points in the second half.
“Race Thompson really answered the ball in the second half and gave us another presence in and around the basket,” Miller said.
Miller was pleased with IU’s 19 assists but not as happy with the 15 turnovers, which Butler turned into 15 points. Butler also outrebounded Indiana 35-30, scoring 12 second-chance points.
Senior guard Al Durham added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jair Bolden led Butler (1-2) with 20 points, as the short-handed Bulldogs were without guard Aaron Thompson, forward Christian David and forward Carlos “Scooby” Johnson.
Indiana finished its non-conference schedule with two wins over Big East teams (Providence and Butler) and a win over a Pac-12 team (Stanford).
“We’re proud of our group and what we’ve been able to do,” Miller said.
IU won its fourth straight game in the Crossroads Classic, improving to 7-3 overall in the annual event. The game was played in front of limited attendance of family and friends from both Indiana and Butler seated at different sides of the arena, per COVID-19 protocols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.