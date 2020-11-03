BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s easy to forget Indiana sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has made just eight starts in his career, with six of those coming in Big Ten games.
Penix improved from his Week 1 performance against Penn State to Week 2 against Rutgers, passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another TD against the Scarlet Knights.
It was another slow start for Penix, who completed just three of his first 10 passes at Rutgers. But Penix finished the game completing 14 of his final 16 attempts and went 9-for-10 in the second half.
“Michael played better,” Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “There’s no doubt about it. He graded out a winner. We still need to, and I’m responsible for this, start better in each half and play more consistently, but I think there were moments in the game on Saturday where we looked like a very good offense.”
For the second straight week, Penix was victimized by some drops from wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and tight end Peyton Hendershot. But both redeemed themselves, with Fryfogle catching a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Hendershot catching a pair of TD passes in the second half.
“We were able to connect with the wide receivers a lot more, and that started earlier in this game,” Penix said. “The guys were still making plays on the outside. The offensive line was working really hard to make sure they stayed on their blocks. We executed the simple plays that Coach Sheridan put in. The execution level was way higher than in the first week. We are getting better in each week.”
Penix said he kept a positive mindset on the sideline despite the early drops.
“Just because somebody drops the ball doesn’t mean -- we don’t hang our head,” Penix said. “We just stay positive and keep playing the game because we know those plays are going to be made.”
Indiana went three-and-out in its first two offensive possessions before the offense clicked late in the first quarter.
“There were some throws Michael made that were quality throws that for one reason or another we didn’t come down with,” Sheridan said. “But certainly proud of the way he finished. He kept playing. He’s done that in both games, but I thought relative to last week’s game Michael started off the game a little bit better. It just maybe didn’t look that way statistically.”
Indiana coach Tom Allen mentioned Penix is still working hard to get in sync with his receivers after having no 7-on-7 workouts last spring during the pandemic. Penix did spend time in his native Tampa, Florida, throwing to senior wide receiver Whop Philyor last spring. Philyor had five catches for 137 yards against the Scarlet Knights.
“From Michael’s standpoint, sometimes the ball location and the speed or the pace of the ball -- we can do a slightly better job to make it more catchable,” Sheridan said. “But I do think collectively, with the throws and the catches, we were a little bit better. I thought some of the throws early in the game could have been slightly more accurate, which is going to happen when you play quarterback. I mean, every single throw is not going to always be perfect, although that’s what you are trying to do.”
Penix will get another opportunity to display his talents on a big stage when No. 13 Indiana hosts No. 23 Michigan on Saturday (noon, FS1) at Memorial Stadium. After leading IU to an upset of Penn State to start the season, Penix relishes the chance to take down another traditional Big Ten power.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Penix said.
