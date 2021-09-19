Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.