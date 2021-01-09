BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter and freshman guard Anthony Leal both were catalysts off the bench for Indiana on Thursday night against No. 8 Wisconsin.
Hunter wound up with 12 points and seven rebounds, including some baskets down the stretch in an eventual 80-73 double-overtime loss to the Badgers.
Leal, meanwhile, wound up with a career-high nine points, going 3-of-9 from 3-point range, including a 3-pointer to give IU its first points in the first overtime.
The undermanned Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten), down center Joey Brunk and guard Armaan Franklin, are going to need continued production from Hunter and Leal when they play at Nebraska (4-7, 0-4) on Sunday (6 p.m., Big Ten Network). IU coach Archie Miller said on his pregame radio show Thursday that Franklin will be out “for the foreseeable future” with an ankle injury.
For Leal, Indiana’s 2020 Mr. Basketball, it’s been a process to earn playing time. He appeared in just four of IU’s first eight games. But the injury to Franklin opened up an opportunity to break into the rotation, and Leal took advantage of it Thursday. In addition to the perimeter shooting, Leal provided solid defense, forcing a turnover in overtime by sealing off the baseline and forcing Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers out of bounds.
“I learned that in high school, too, because my first game in high school my team only had six players, and I was the only one who didn’t start,” Leal said. “So that was a little bit embarrassing, but it’s just part of the process, and I’ve learned that in high school and now I’m trusting that through college. Just whenever I get in, I have to play my role and play as hard as I can.”
Leal gained Miller's trust by being accountable and in the right spots in IU’s pack-line defense.
“He works his behind off,” IU senior guard Al Durham said. “He’s one of the hardest workers on the team. I’m not shocked about it … it was his time to shine.”
Hunter has been forced to guard a variety of different positions due to Brunk’s injury as the first frontcourt player off the bench. At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Hunter has faced some size mismatches, which has resulted in some foul issues. Hunter picked up three first-half fouls against Wisconsin but stayed disciplined enough to commit just one foul in the second half and in overtime.
“I just knew I couldn’t be as aggressive as I wanted to, and I knew my team needed me at that time, so I just tried not to foul,” Hunter said.
Offensively, Hunter has provided a spark with his perimeter shooting, shooting 44.4% from 3-point range (4-of-9) over his last two games and 36.7% from 3-point range for the season.
“In practice, and my teammates, they always gave me confidence,” Hunter said. “They know the type of player I can be. I know the type of player I can be. Me not playing my first year, I mean, I think that kind of set me back, but this year there’s no problems with me. I’m healthy.”
Hunter sat out the entire 2018-19 season with a leg condition and contributed off the bench last season as a redshirt freshman, averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. Hunter said he’s still not where he wants to be defensively, where he was a lock-down defender in high school coming out of Pickerington North in Pickerington, Ohio.
“The thing I would say I’m still lacking in or missing from my freshman year is my defense,” Hunter said. “My defense was a lot better than it is now, but each game I feel my defense getting better, so that’s just coming every game. Every game I’m just trying to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.