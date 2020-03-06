BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Devonte Green and De’Ron Davis could have left following their freshman seasons when Archie Miller replaced Tom Crean as the Indiana men’s basketball coach.
Both stuck it out, through rebuilding seasons, injuries and role changes.
When Green and Davis are honored on Senior Day before IU’s regular season finale against No. 24 Wisconsin (noon, ESPN) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both can reflect on their IU careers with a sense of accomplishment.
“We’re the last two standing from the Crean era,” Green said. “Not everybody did stick with it. I think that the fact that we chose to says something about us. I mean, like I said earlier, we set a goal this season. We’re very close to reaching that goal now, so sticking with it felt like the right choice.”
That goal, reaching the NCAA Tournament, could be cemented if the Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10 Big Ten) play spoiler against the surging Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten). Wisconsin enters Saturday’s matchup on a seven-game win streak and can clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament with a win Saturday. For IU, a victory would be its sixth Quadrant 1 win and sixth win against a ranked opponent.
Wisconsin beat Indiana 84-64 in the Big Ten opener for both schools last Dec. 7, which feels longer than three months ago. Wisconsin’s leading scorer in that game, guard Kobe King (24), quit the team midseason and has since transferred to Nebraska. But the Badgers have been bolstered by the addition of 6-foot-10 redshirt junior forward Micah Potter. Miller pointed out that Wisconsin is 15-5 since Potter was granted eligibility after transferring from Ohio State.
Miller said Friday he thinks Wisconsin’s Greg Gard deserves Big Ten Coach of the Year consideration this season.
“The departure of players and then the addition of players and sort of working his team, to be playing the way they’re playing right now for an opportunity to get the one seed in the Big Ten tournament, you know, to me, their staff and in particular Greg, deserves a lot of credit,” Miller said.
The 6-4 guard Green and 6-9 Davis could play important roles in Saturday’s outcome. Both have come off the bench for most of the season. Green has had a hand in some of IU’s biggest wins, including scoring a career-high 30 points in IU’s 80-64 win over Florida State and 27 points in IU’s 89-77 win over Iowa, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
“You have to find a way for him to be able to be impactful,” Miller said. “In our wins he’s very impactful, and I think a lot of people would look and say, 3-point line and his scoring bursts, but I think when he’s been most impactful, he’s engaged in a lot of other areas.”
For example, Miller pointed to Green’s improved defensive play during the second half of the season.
“Devonte has added some value there on that end of the floor,” Miller said.
Davis has dealt with a different path since suffering a career-threatening Achilles tear in his sophomore season. An ankle injury sidelined him for five more games as a junior, and he’s had to accept a bench role as a senior behind fellow IU frontcourt players Joey Brunk, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“It was a rocky two years, but because I love basketball and I like being out there with my guys. It made everything worth it,” Davis said.
Davis (2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds per game) has shown flashes of his scoring potential, including tying a school record by going 9-for-9 from the field and scoring a career-high 18 points off the bench on Feb. 16 in a loss at Michigan.
“He’s got unbelievable hands and footwork and can really pass the ball as a frontcourt player,” Miller said. “I think of all the years I’ve been here, this is the year that he’s been the most steady in terms of his consistency and trying things that we ask him to do.”
Green (10.6 points, 2.1 assists per game) has frustrated fans at times with inconsistency and his turnovers (50 in 27 games). But he also leads IU in 3-pointers made (54) and is second in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
“I thank all of them, even the good fans for sticking with us,” Green said. “I’ve had some positivity over the years. Even with the negativity though, it’s only been fuel to the fire. So I thank them too, because they helped me learn how to battle adversity.”
Off the court, both Green and Davis are on track to earn their degrees in May. Both want to be involved helping kids when their basketball careers are over. Davis wants to open a recreation center and modernize NBA and NFL Play 60 programs, to try to incorporate more technology. Green wants to build gyms and organize indoor tournaments in his native New York.
Green and Davis have yet to play in an NCAA Tournament in their careers at IU, but that’s a goal that could be attained with a win on Saturday or some wins next week in Indianapolis at the Big Ten Tournament.
“We knew what was on the line for us as seniors especially, and we want to finish it up the best we can and do something we’ve never done before in our four years,” Green said.
FREE THROWS: Senior walk-on guard Adrian Chapman also will be honored during Senior Day ceremonies before the Wisconsin game … at 15-3 at home this season, the Hoosiers could surpass their win total at Assembly Hall last season (15-6) with a win on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.