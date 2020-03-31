BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana football players Nick Westbrook and Reakwon Jones have scoured through their home state of Florida, looking for gyms that are open or fields to work out on.
Westbrook and Jones were supposed to audition in front of NFL scouts at IU football Pro Day on Tuesday, but the event, like so many others, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Neither Westbrook, a dependable IU receiver who finished his career with 2,226 receiving yards and 16 TDs, nor Jones, a 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker who had 100 career tackles for the Hoosiers, were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Both are fringe draft prospects who have a slim chance of being drafted in the later rounds.
A Pro Day could have helped either Westbrook or Jones raise their respective stock. Last year at IU Pro Day, offensive lineman Wes Martin, who wasn’t a Combine invite, wowed NFL scouts by bench pressing 225 pounds 38 times. That catapulted Martin to a fourth-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins.
“I had a lot to prove and felt like I could prove it at the Pro Day, and I really could have benefitted from it,” Westbrook said. “But, you know, you have to roll with what’s happening because this is unprecedented times for sure.”
Like many players throughout the country, Westbrook has been creative in finding ways to get on the radar of teams. After taking part in the East-West Shrine game in front of NFL scouts in January, Westbrook worked out in Seattle, which turned out to be the early epicenter of the virus outbreak. He left the workout facility in Seattle on March 15 to return to his native Florida but not before putting together a simulated Pro Day video to send to NFL teams.
“It wasn’t ideal because I was still in full training mode, wasn’t able to cut back the way I would want to before Pro Day and get my body right,” Westbrook said. “But just recorded all of the different drills that I needed to do, and then my agent got all the different clips and compiled them all together and sent them out to all the teams. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get a professional videographer to put it together, but you know with my circumstances, I just had to kind of make the best of what I had.”
Back at home in Orlando, Fla., Westbrook doesn’t have a set of weights but is working out with sandbags his father uses for photography.
“I don’t really have any dumbbells, so I’ve just got to be creative what I do to stay in shape,” Westbrook said. “But it’s kind of fun at the same time to be able to say I’m going through this and then hopefully everything works out and I get in the league and look back at my story and my journey and how I was able to do that, and I was basically doing Rocky workouts in my backyard driveaway.”
Jones was training in Colorado before opting to return to Florida a few weeks ago to train with former IU teammates Jonathan Crawford and Donovan Hale.
“Trying to find places to work out that aren’t closed, trying to find fields that aren’t closed, that’s kind of what it’s been for me these last two weeks,” Jones said. “Kind of scrambling around, trying to find a place to work out, you know. I’m just trying to continue to stay ready and continue to get better even through this process.”
In particular, Jones has emphasized technique when he’s found fields to practice on.
“You can always work on your speed and stuff, but really mostly what we do is just work on sticking our heads coming in and out of our breaks, transitioning,” Jones said. “Working on those little movements and details, so when the opportunity does come in camp I can stand out by the guy who has been working on the little things.”
Jones is no stranger to adversity. In October 2018, his family’s home in his native Lynn Haven, Fla., was destroyed when Hurricane Michael ripped through the Florida panhandle.
“We’re not too stressed out about the situation because we’ve been through adversity before,” Jones said. “We’ve battled.”
Both Westbrook and Jones said they at least feel fortunate they were able to get in front of scouts at showcase games. Westbrook was able to interview with NFL scouts during the East-West Shrine Game, while Jones took part in the Tropical Bowl and met with the Los Angeles Chargers during that game week.
“They liked how I played, the effort that I played with,” Jones said.
Former IU offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, who took part in the Combine in Indianapolis in February, had to move the rehab from his torn ACL from IU to his native Hamilton, Ohio, two weeks ago. The 6-4, 313-pound Stepaniak did interviews and the bench press at the Combine, lifting 225 pounds 37 times. Stepaniak a FaceTime meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and also had recent contact with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
“All the in-visit stuff is going to FaceTime now, which is pretty weird,” Stepaniak said. “To FaceTime with a football staff and having to draw on a notepad and do all that stuff and show what you know, comprehend what they are going to teach you, it’s a pretty interesting situation, unique for sure.”
