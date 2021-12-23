BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana put forth a smothering defensive effort in the first half Wednesday night but couldn’t sustain it for a full 40 minutes.
Still, the Hoosiers got enough inside production to hold off Northern Kentucky 79-61 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and had four assists, with Race Thompson adding 14 points. Indiana outscored NKU 48-12 in points in the paint and outrebounded the undersized Norse 38-24.
IU (10-2) won its third straight heading into a brief holiday break and will close non-conference play Dec. 29 against UNC-Asheville.
Sophomore guard Anthony Leal made his first career start at guard for the Hoosiers in place of Parker Stewart, who was held out of the first half due to a coach’s decision.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson wouldn’t disclose whether Stewart’s absence was discipline related or injury related.
“That's an in-house matter,” Woodson said. “I will never address things that go on in my locker room to the fans or to the media.”
Even without Stewart, the Big Ten’s leading 3-point shooter at 49.1%, the Hoosiers jumped to a 38-14 halftime lead. IU overwhelmed NKU with its size and length, holding the Norse scoreless for a 10:27 stretch. The Hoosiers went on a 16-0 run to go up 24-5.
Phinisee scored seven straight points off the bench, sinking a 3-pointer to put the Hoosiers up 17-5. Sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo capped the run with a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock, extending IU’s lead to 24-5.
The Hoosiers closed the half with a 3-pointer from senior forward Miller Kopp with four seconds remaining in the half to go up 38-14. IU held NKU to just 15.6% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point range in the first half, holding an opponent to 20 or fewer points in the first half for the fifth time in 12 games this season.
IU matched a season-low for points allowed in the first half. The Hoosiers also allowed just 14 points in the first half Nov. 21 against Louisiana.
For as good as IU’s defense was in the first half, it was porous in the second half. Indiana led by as many as 28 points in the second half, but NKU guard Trevon Faulkner scored all of his 22 points in the second half to try to bring the Norse back.
IU’s second unit was unable to close the game out for the final 10 minutes. When Faulkner hit his third straight 3-pointer, cutting Indiana’s lead to 70-55, Woodson went back to his starters for the final five minutes. A 3-pointer from Phinisee, followed by an inside basket from Jackson-Davis, put IU back comfortably ahead 75-55.
“The second group just had a little slippage there, but at the same time we could probably trust them to finish out the game. The game was well in hand,” Jackson-Davis said. “Coach Woodson doesn’t take chances, so he put us back in just to make sure we sealed the deal.”
NKU shot 59.3% from the field in the second half.
“I’ve got to go back and look at the tape, but it wasn’t pretty. I’ll tell you that,” Woodson said. “I thought defensively we did everything right in the first half in terms of our coverages, our switches … it was totally the opposite in the second half. I made that known before we broke huddle. That can’t happen. You won’t win a lot of games in the Big Ten doing that.”
Phinisee provided another lift off the bench for the Hoosiers with 10 points and three rebounds.
“He was solid,” Woodson said. “Rob is a big piece to this puzzle because he’s a senior, and I expect seniors to step up and play. He’s had some health issues that have slowed him down some, and we haven’t been able to benefit from it, but when he’s been on the floor, he’s done some pretty good things for our ballclub.”
