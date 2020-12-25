INDIANA HOOSIERS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
GAME 10
Site — State Farm Center, Champaign
When — 3 p.m., Saturday
Records — Indiana 5-3 overall, 0-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 6-3 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — Indiana is not rated, while Illinois is rated No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Fox Sports 1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 93-88 with the Fighting Illini, but Illinois holds a 53-34 advantage in games played in Champaign, including a 67-66 victory on March 1 at the State Farm Center.
Last game — Indiana suffered a 74-67 loss at home to Northwestern on Wednesday. Illinois rallied for a 98-81 triumph over Penn State in University Park, Pa. on Wednesday.
Up Next — The Hoosiers will host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind. The Fighting Illini get a week off before host the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2, 2021 at the State Farm Center.
Projected lineups — Indiana: G Aljami Durham, 6-4, senior. G Armaan Franklin, 6-4, sophomore. G Rob Phinisee, 6-1, junior. F Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, sophomore. F Race Thompson, 6-8, junior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Indiana: Jackson-Davis 21.1, Franklin 12.4, Thompson 10.5. Illinois: Dosunmu 23.4, Cockburn 17.4, Andre Curbelo 10.4.
Rebounding — Indiana: Jackson-Davis 8.6, Thompson 6.8, Franklin 5.1, Durham 4.3. Illinois: Cockburn 9.3, Dosunmu 7.8, Williams 5.3.
Assists — Indiana: Durham 3.1, Franklin 2.5, Phinisee 2.1. Illinois: Dosunmu 5.2, Curbelo 4.3, Frazier 2.9, Williams 2.1.
