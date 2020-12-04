BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen isn’t asking new starting quarterback Jack Tuttle to be Michael Penix Jr. when he takes over as the starter for the No. 10 Hoosiers on Saturday at No. 18 Wisconsin (23:30 p.m., ABC).
Penix busted onto the college football landscape as a transcendent talent this season, leading IU to wins over Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State. He nearly rallied the Hoosiers all the way back from a 28-point hole at Ohio State with 491 yards passing and five TDs.
Allen is expecting the rest of the Hoosiers to elevate their game around Tuttle on Saturday. IU’s defense, which leads the nation in interceptions (16) and the Big Ten in sacks (20), needs to play at an even higher level. An IU offense that generated a season-high 234 yards rushing last week against Maryland needs to continue to strive for balance.
“We know Jack is going to get his job done,” Indiana offensive lineman Dylan Powell said. “We have to do everything we can to help make the game easier for him. Obviously, Wisconsin has got a very good defense, and we’re going to have to improve tremendously from last week, and that’s really the goal every week is just improve from what we did last week, learn from our mistakes, really hone in on those details.”
Indiana (5-1) is looking to finish its season strong and show, like last season, it can win without Penix. Former IU backup quarterback Peyton Ramsey won three games as a starter for the Hoosiers last season, including wins over Purdue and Nebraska that helped lift the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record.
“You fall back on your foundation,” Allen said. “We don’t blink. That’s a program quality that we have built into this place since I’ve been here, and it’s a mental toughness, physical toughness that it takes. We have to challenge our guys, everybody has got to be 1% better, individually, each position room, each side of the football, and that collective 1% creates an elevation for the entire team, and that’s what it comes down to.
“When you lose a special player like we have at that position, of Michael’s status, there’s no question you’ve got to respond.”
Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams, who has a team-high four interceptions, thinks IU’s secondary can take its game to another level.
“We have yet to take a pick back to the crib, Pick 6," Williams said. "And I feel like as a secondary -- for me personally, and I think I'm speaking for the whole secondary -- I think that's something that we want to do."
Tuttle is looking forward to his first career start. He won’t be facing the usual raucous environment at Camp Randall Stadium. The stadium will be empty save for some family and friends due to COVID-19 protocols. But he will still be facing a Wisconsin team under fourth-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard that leads the Big Ten in passing defense, giving up just 166 yards per game.
“My teammates are great, really supportive,” Tuttle said. “We’re practicing really hard this week to be ready to go. I think it’s great, really excited, looking forward to playing loose and having some fun on Saturday.”
Wisconsin (2-1) is just looking forward to getting back on the field. The Badgers have had three games canceled due to COVID-19 issues -- most recently, a game at Minnesota last week due to an outbreak with the Golden Gophers. The Badgers outscored Illinois and Michigan by a combined margin of 94-18 in their first two wins before falling 17-7 at Northwestern in their last game two weeks ago.
The Badgers lost starting quarterback Jack Coan to a foot injury before the season began, but new quarterback Graham Mertz has been more than a capable replacement. A redshirt freshman, Mertz completed 20 of 21 passes and threw for five TDs in his debut against Illinois. For the season, Mertz has passed for 605 yards with eight TDs and three interceptions.
“He is a big, athletic guy that can make all the throws,” Allen said, “He gives them a pretty impressive player at the quarterback spot.”
Mertz’s favorite target is tight end Jake Ferguson, who has 18 catches for 181 yards and four TDs. In the run game, Wisconsin has gone by committee to replace standout Jonathan Taylor, with freshman Jalen Berger (30 carries, 180 yards, one TD) and sophomore Nakia Watson (38 carries, 153 yards, two TDs) as the top run threats.
“They create challenges for you because of the size of their offensive line and the way they run the football,” Allen said. “That sets up everything else that they do. They do a really good job schematically of really stressing the defense.”
Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said it will be up to his unit to make Mertz uncomfortable.
“Northwestern did some things that confused him and threw him off balance a little bit, and that’s kind of been the M.O. of our defense all season, and we’ve got to continue to do all those things,” Wommack said. “When you can attack a quarterback, whether you are confusing him on the back end or hitting him in the backfield, we’ve seen it all year long, you don’t have to play necessarily against the same efficiency that you do when the game starts. That’s something we try to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.