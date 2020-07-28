In this day and age, the entire sports world seems to revolve around analytics.
Whether you are talking about baseball and a players BABIP (batting average on balls in play) or basketball and the advantage of 3-point shot and there are several others.
Ultimately, it seems like everything to do with athletics revolves around numbers.
So, if we are going to make a decision about the upcoming fall high school sport seasons, what are the numbers telling us?
In Vermilion County, there have been 180 confirmed cases as of Monday and 2 deaths, according to Illinois Department of Public Health web site. That is 180 positive tests out of 10,983 total tests or a positivity rate of 1.6 percent.
Those seem like really good numbers.
But, if we look to our neighbors to the West.
Champaign County has had 1,419 positive tests and 17 deaths. The positivity rate for Champaign County is 2.3 percent (1,419 out of 62,391)
Those numbers are not terrible, but it’s still a high risk.
Now, let’s look at Cook County, which is basically Chicago.
Cook County has had 43,605 positive tests and 2,086 deaths. The positivity rate for Cook County is 8.5 percent (43,605 out of 513,664).
So, if you are Craig Anderson, the executive director of the Illinois High School Association, what decision would you make?
Before, you answer that question, let’s look at the historical numbers.
Tom Johnson, who is the dean of athletics directors in Vermilion County, talked about one of the biggest issues for schools was the unique nature of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“As an athletic director, you think back to have you handle a situation before,’’ said Johnson, who has more than four decades of experience. “Or, you might look around the state at what another school did in that situation.’’
In this case, there is no one left alive from the last major pandemic that affected the whole world the way that COVID-19 has done — not even former Commercial-News sports editor Fowler Connell, who turned 96 this past spring.
That’s because the last major pandemic was the Spanish Flu of 1918-19, which infected about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population, according the CDC Web site. In the United States about 675,000 people died from the Spanish Flu. And keep in mind that 1918 is the only team in the last 120 where the population of the United States decreased. There was an estimated 103.268 million in the U.S. in 1917 and it dropped to 103.208 in 1918.
And just to be clear, that was also the time of World War I, so some of the population decrease was war-related deaths.
So, did they play high school sports back then? Yes.
The Danville High School football team, known as the Danville Maroons in 1918, went 3-4 that fall. Other schools that played that season, Champaign High went 5-0, Springfield High went 4-2, Decatur went 2-2-1, Urbana went 2-1-2, Peoria High was 2-2-1 and Georgetown was 2-1. All of those records are from the season summaries on the IHSA Website. It also shows that Westville played in 1917 and 1919, but there is no information for 1918.
That was one of the years when the Illinois Fighting Illini won the Big Ten championship in football. Illinois went 5-2 with four shutout victories over conference opponents Iowa (19-0), Wisconsin (22-0), Ohio State (13-0) and Chicago (29-0).
But, to put things in perspective.
If we compare the numbers from back then to now, the 675,000 deaths in 1918 would be more than 2 million today or similar to the population of the Greater Indianapolis Region.
Is that a price that we are willing to pay for high school athletics?
Ultimately, no matter what decision is made this week by the IHSA, there are going to be people that disagree with it.
As a sports editor, whose job is dependent on high school athletics, I want something to do this fall, but I also want everyone to be safe.
There is nothing I want more than to get back to the great debates about which county school is the best in football, basketball and baseball.
