CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in less than a month, Illinois women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey has announced the addition of a new assistant coach.
After adding Scott Merritt back on March 26, the Fighting Illini announced on Monday that Vernette Skeete would be joining the staff for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
“We are excited that Coach Vernette Skeete is joining the Fighting Illini women’s basketball program,” said Fahey in an official university press release. “Vernette is a proven winner at top-25 programs Marquette and Miami where she was instrumental in the rebuild of both programs. Her impact here will be felt immediately.
“Energetic, passionate, and a true student of the game, Vernette will be key to the development of our backcourt players. She is a person of integrity and strong work ethic, and as an elite recruiter, she is a perfect fit for our program.”
Skeete previous was an assistant coach at Marquette, where she worked with Merritt and the pair helped lead the Golden Eagles to four straight seasons with at least 20 victories, including a program-best 27 wins in the 2018-19 campaign and three Big East Championships.
“With great excitement and admiration, I’m overly ecstatic for the opportunity to join coach Fahey and the Fighting Illini,” Skeete said. “Coach Fahey’s passion and vision for the program were a breath of fresh air and ignited an excitement in me that I could not pass up.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow under a championship minded coach and to be able to contribute my value and energy to this tradition-filled community.”
Prior to Marquette, Skeete spent two seasons (2012-14) as the head coach at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. She compiled a record of 49-13 and was named the 2012-13 NJCAA Region 8 Coach of the Year, Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year, and Florida College System Activities Association Coach of the Year after leading her squad to the 2013 conference and region championships, and a fourth-place finish in the NJCAA National Tournament.
Skeete’s career at the Division I level began with three seasons (2009-12) at Miami, including one year as coordinator of basketball operations and two seasons as an assistant coach. During her tenure, the Hurricanes became a leader in the ACC, winning the league title in 2010-11. The program rose to a top-10 national ranking during the 2011-12 season and earned consecutive No. 3 seeds in the 2011 and 2012 NCAA Tournaments.
Before coaching at Miami, Skeete spent the 2008-09 season at Northwest Florida State College in Destin, Fla., as well as the previous five seasons with the Essence Girls Basketball Club Program, and the 2005-08 seasons at her alma mater, Malone (Fla.) High School, where she was named MVP of the 2001 FHSAA State Championship as a senior.
Skeete began her collegiate playing career at Gulf Coast State where she led the Commodores to a 75-1 record, back-to-back conference and region titles, and the 2003 NJCAA National Championship. She went on to play two seasons at Alcorn State, helping the Braves to a SWAC championship and NCAA Tournament appearance as a senior, before earning her degree in psychology in 2005.
With the addition of Skeete to the Illinois program, Tianna Kirkland will transition from assistant coach to head coordinator of recruiting and director of student-athlete development.
“I am excited for Coach Kirkland’s new role,” Fahey said. “Tianna’s ability to relate to our student-athletes is unique and special, and her experience as our recruiting coordinator will be key as we move our program forward.”
Kirkland is entering her ninth season at Illinois.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Kirkland said. “I am eager for the growth and innovation this new position will create in our recruiting efforts as my increased presence on campus will allow me to oversee the entire spectrum and flow of our recruiting. This move will also allow me to focus more on impactful relationships with and the development of our current student-athletes.
“I am thankful to Coach Fahey and the athletic department for creating a position that will allow me the amazing opportunity to balance the ever-growing demands of being a mother, and a role model for our team, and to remain entrenched in recruiting. I am extremely excited about my new role and the future of our Illini women’s basketball program.”
