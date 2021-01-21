EVANSTON — The Illinois women's basketball team had some moments in the second half, but would still fall 73-54 to No. 21 Northwestern on Thursday.
The Illini found themselves down 30-15 at halftime, but would have a mid third-quarter surge to get the score to within 39-30 with 4:50 left in the quarter.
But the Wildcats would battle back with a 17-5 scoring run to end the quarter and the Illini's chances for an upset.
Kennedi Myles had 16 points and Jeanae Terry added 11 for Illinois with each getting eight rebounds. Eva Rubin had nine points, while J-Naya Ephraim and Aaliyah McQueen each had four assists.
Northwestern was led by Lindsey Pulliam's 28 points, while Veronica Burton had 15 and Sydney Wood added 10. Courtney Shae had a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Illini are 2-7 and 0-6 in the Big Ten and will return to action on Monday when they host Nebraska at the State Farm Center.
