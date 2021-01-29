CHAMPAIGN — A career game from sophomore Jeanae Terry wasn't quite enough to get the Illinois Fighting Illini women's basketball their first conference victory.
Terry finished with a team-high 21 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists as the Illinois dropped an 80-76 contest to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Makenna Marisa had a game-high 24 points for the Lions, who outscored the Illini 47-44 in the second half.
Also scoring in double figures for Illinois was Jada Peebles with 19, Kennedi Myles had 11 and Eva Rubin finished with 10.
Illinois (2-9 overall, 0-8 in the Big Ten) will travel to Madison, Wis., on Sunday to play the Wisconsin Badgers, who are 3-10 overall and 0-10 in league play. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.