INDIANAPOLIS — Percentage points were not a determining factor in the championship game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
The title on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium was decided the old-fashion way — the final score on the court.
This time around Illinois wasn’t going to be denied by the Big Ten Conference nor its opponent, Ohio State.
The Fighting Illini used a 7-0 run in overtime to defeat the Buckeyes 91-88 for its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005.
Ayo Dosunmu, named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, acknowledged this title was a reward for everything this team has gone through during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it also could be viewed as justified as the regular-season title went to Michigan, although the Wolverines (14-3) played three less conference games than the Illini (16-4).
“We won the Big Ten tournament championship, and we believe we won the regular season title also,’’ said Dosunmu, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. “Just sitting here realizing we didn’t see our families, we’ve just been with each other the lat four or five months. We sacrificed. We’ve put it on the line. So to be here and come out on top — it’s just crazy.
“It’s a different feeling right now. This something to be proud of an enjoy. We have a bigger goal and aspirations still to achieve. We had to accomplish this one first.’’
While Dosunmu, the masked man, was the lead dog for Fighting Illini in the Big Ten Tournament, he had plenty of help in the championship game.
Illinois had six players finish in double figures against Ohio State with Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo each sharing team-high honors with 16 points each.
“You can’t win with only one player,’’ said Dosunmu, pointing out that Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant had Pao Gasol and other, and Lebron James had Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh and others. “You always need the other players to contribute, play with confidence and play freely. That’s how you win.
“It takes pressure off of myself and Kofi.’’
The Fighting Illini (23-6) outscored the Buckeyes 41-22 in bench points with Curbelo, Da’Monte Williams (13) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12) scoring all of their bench points.
Bezhanishvili scored 10 straight points in the second half to give Illinois a 55-46 lead.
“Giorgi played well. I always love to see guys like that come in and produce,’’ said Dosunmu. “The last two games he really wasn’t playing but guess what, he did his thing in a championship game.
“No one cares about the first two games. Everyone will remember how he played in the championship game. For him to be over there on the bench, waiting for his moment, then coming in and seizing the moment and being so great in that moment. My hat goes off to him.”
And even when Bezhanishvili fouled out in the second half, he still made his presence known as one of the biggest cheerleaders on the bench.
When describing his emotions after the game, he needed just one word — amazing.
“It was amazing. It was amazing. Amazing. It was so great. I can’t explain it,’’ he said. “It was amazing. It was amazing. It was so amazing that it was amazing amazing. Man, it was amazing.”
His roommate, Kofi Cockburn, who took Bezhanishvili’s spot on the starting lineup a year ago, attempted to put it into context.
“When it happens, you can see how much winning means to him,’’ said Cockburn, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. “Having not played that many minutes, Giorgi was locked into the game mentally and focused. Being able to come into the game and have a huge impact, he kept us in the game. It was a really proud moment for me.”
It was also a very proud moment for Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who thought back to his first game with the Illini, which was an 80-67 loss to Eastern Illinois in an exhibition game on Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier, who played in that game along with senior Da’Monte Williams, was the first Illini player to grab the scissors and start the process of cutting down the net.
“Trent wanted to be first and he deserved to be,’’ Underwood said. “He is a young man that was sitting on the bench at the Eastern Illinois game wonder if he could play at this level.
“That’s a pretty dramatic turnaround in a young man’s career and he deserved that. It’s an unbelievable feeling.’’
Ohio State (21-9) was trying to win four straight games to claim the Big Ten Tournament title. The Buckeyes reached the title game with wins over Minnesota, Purdue and Michigan and they were without forward Chris Young, who sustained a head injury in the win over the Wolverines on Saturday.
Even when Illinois built an early 27-10 lead, Ohio State still found a way to close within 40-35 at halftime and the Buckeyes actually took a 67-65 lead with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in regulation.
“They have that resiliency, they have it, this group has that,’’ said Ohio State coach Chris Holtman. “If you followed us, you know that.’’
Duane Washington Jr. had a career-high 32 points for the Buckeyes while Justice Sueing added 22. E.J. Liddell, who seems to be an Illinois killer in Ohio State victories, finished with just 12 points on 3-of-16 shooting.
