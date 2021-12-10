CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball fans have been waiting for a game like this.
On Saturday afternoon the Fighting Illini will welcome their first ranked non-conference opponent to the State Farm Center in 10 years when the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats steps onto the Lou and Mary Henson Court.
"We are excited to have Arizona in the return of a home-and-home series come to town,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We didn't play last year because of COVID and the travel restrictions, but we are excited to welcome them to Champaign this year.
"Arizona is on the of the elite programs in the history of college basketball. They have a rich, rich tradition.''
The Wildcats, who are off to an 8-0 start under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, have advanced to the Final Four on four different occasions including winning the National Title in 1997 and finishing second in 2001.
And long-time Illinois fans will remember that Arizona defeated Illinois 87-81 in the regional final that year, but the Illini got their revenge four years later in Chicago with a 90-89 win in overtime against the Wildcats that advanced Illinois to its fifth Final Four appearance.
"Our fans remember the history and there is a lot of it,'' said Underwood.
And that's why Underwood is so happy to bring a team like Arizona to the Champaign. The last ranked non-conference opponent to play at the State Farm Center was Gonzaga on Dec. 3, 2011. The Illini defeated the 19th-ranked Bulldogs 82-75.
"We are going to play people and play really good people,'' Underwood said. "Our fans get to see a high-quality opponent in our building. These type of games are typically reserved for neutral sites and I think that is one of the great travesties that has happened in college basketball. Our fans deserve to see us playing really good games.
"This is great for college basketball.''
And Illinois is hoping to put on a very good show for a national-television audience. The game is a sell out, as the only tickets available are through secondary ticket outlets, and the university is planning to stripe the State Farm Center. Fans in odd-numbered sections are encouraged to wear orange, while fans in even-numbered sections are encouraged to wear blue.
"This what college sports is all about,'' said Underwood. "This is going to be a lot of fun.''
Obviously, getting the victory would make it a perfect scenario for Underwood and the Fighting Illini and that will be a difficult task.
"Arizona is off to a great start. They have great length and size,'' said Underwood as the Wildcats have four players 6-foot-10 or taller and they will start two of those players in 6-11 forward Azuolas Tubelis and 7-1 center Christian Koloko.
That size figures to be a challenge for Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn, who is averaging 22.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and the native of Kingston, Jamaica, is coming off his 32nd career double-double in the win over Iowa.
"Kofi has to be Kofi,'' Underwood said. "It's more about our guys understanding opportunities, but Kofi has to play big-boy basketball.
"Arizona does throw a lot of size at you, but they have really been affective with their double teams.''
This season, Cockburn has shown the ability to pass out of the post as the junior is averaging 1.2 assists per game for Illinois (7-2).
A key for the Illini will be their ability to knock down the perimeter shots when Cockburn passes out of the post as senior guard Alfonso Plummer, who has had five straight games with 21 or more points, figures to be a key component in the Illinois offensive attack.
"Arizona is going to present us with some problems and challenges,'' Underwood said. "We have to be ready to handle them.''
Underwood said those lessons will help his team as they try to win the Big Ten Championship.
"Every team is different. Every year is different. What helps us get prepared for conference play? It's games like this,'' said Underwood, whose team is 2-0 in the Big Ten after wins over Rutgers and Iowa. "Understanding who we are and dealing with adversity will help get us ready for those final 18 league games.''
Illinois will be without guard Andre Curbelo and guard Austin Hutcherson, according to Underwood.
"He is getting much better,'' Underwood said about Curbelo.
Today's game is set for 4 p.m. tipoff. The game can be seen on Fox and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.