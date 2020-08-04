CHAMPAIGN — The Orange Krush and Fighting Illini Nation were flying high on March 8 when Illinois knocked off the Iowa Hawkeyes 78-76 in the Big Ten finale before a sold-out State Farm Center.
The win not only earned the Illini a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and No. 21 ranking in the Associated Press Poll, but the Orange and Blue faithful had thoughts of a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament followed by the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013.
Since that day, the novel coronavirus pandemic belted the nation, forcing the cancellation of the conference tournament along with the NCAA Tournament.
Then Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, who led the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game, declared his intentions to enter the NBA Draft. That was followed by Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten freshman of the year and the team’s leading rebounder at 8.8 per game, also declaring his intentions to go pro.
It wasn’t all gloom and doom for the Illini. Chicago Morgan Park guard Adam Miller joined Andre Curbello (Glen Head, N.Y.) and Coleman Hawkins (Napa, Calif.) in the 2020-21 recruiting class, which has also added Brandon Lieb (Deerfield) giving Illinois a ray of hope.
But this past weekend, a ray of hope turned into bright, sunshiny day in less than 24 hours.
First, Dosunmu announced on social media that he would returning to the Fighting Illini with the thought of winning a National Championship and then Cockburn declared that he would also return to Illinois, giving coach Brad Underwood five returning starters from a 21-10 team that was 13-7 in the Big Ten.
“We said many times when we came to Illinois that we were going to recruit pros and guys who had next-level opportunities,” Underwood said. “Both of these young men (Cockburn and Dosunmu) are going to play in that league and both of them are going to have opportunities — the time has to be right to go do that.
“Along the way, our program has continued to take steps in regards to those two. They’ve been instrumental in that.”
The 2020-21 Fighting Illini figure to be the best team in more than a decade and quite possibly since a National Runner-Up finish in 2005.
Is the fourth-year coach ready for those kind of expectations?
“It won’t bother me and I’m going to make sure it won’t bother our guys,” said Underwood, who has never led a team past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. “I think the one thing that happens is you’ve got to tune out all the outside noise and I like guys who have a little brazen attitude and a little swagger about them, and to me that’s important.
“There is a difference between being a hunter and being the hunted. You’ve got to stay hungry, you’ve got to stay challenged. That’s what’s changed for us. We’ll work through that. I’ve got a good amount of experience doing that. We’ll stay dialed in and stay focused. Instead of thinking we’re good, we’re going to show everybody by working hard.”
Dosunmu admitted not having the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament this past spring was a factor in his decision.
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity in front of me,’’ said Dosunmu of another chance to be in an NCAA Tournament. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. A lot of people don’t have the opportunity where they can contend for a National Championship in their home state. And, do it from a team that went from the bottom of the Big Ten and helping attract other great players to come and sacrifice their own talents to help the team win.’’
