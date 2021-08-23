CHAMPAIGN — When new University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema stepped into the job last November, he knew he would need to do some convincing of players on the current roster to either stay at Illinois, or at the very least, attempt to persuade the seniors that were on track to graduate to stick around for another season, as each player was granted an extra year of eligibility if they wanted it.
One position of concern was the wide receiver spot, which was decimated by players either transferring out of the program, or guys taking their talents to the next level. Names such as Josh Imatorbhebhe, Trevon Sidney and Casey Washington, guys that were integral parts in 2020, suddenly were not there.
Washington put his name in the transfer portal shortly after the season ended and quickly landed at Wake Forest, where he went through spring ball. However, Washington would leave Winston-Salem almost as fast as he arrived there, lasting only four months. He found his way back to Champaign, something Bielema says was a process by talking to current players about whether Washington was a good fit to come back.
“I talked to several of our players about him (Washington) to see what they thought, and everyone agreed that he was a high-caliber kid with good upside, so we made the push to get him back, and were successful,” Bielema said about bringing back Washington, who caught ten passes for 106 yards in the abbreviated 2020 season.
While Washington will not elaborate on why his stay at Wake Forest was so short, he simply said that “here (Illinois) is where I belong”.
Still, there was room for some more bodies in the room, so Bielema approached Isaiah Williams about switching from quarterback to wide receiver, a move that the redshirt freshman was more than happy to pursue.
“Coach B talked to me about making the switch to receiver, and I tried it out and I loved it, so I stayed there. I played some receiver in the Under Armor All-American game and showcased my talents there, but it’s great to be able to get out there as a receiver and I’m looking forward to contributing,” Williams said about playing at his new position.
Marquez Beason, who came to Illinois as a heralded four-star recruit as a defensive back, also made the switch to wide receiver, but a setback in his rehabilitation from an ACL injury has hampered his recovery, and most likely will not be available against Nebraska.
Bielema also went into the transfer portal for help and grabbed Jafar Armstrong, who had played three years at Notre Dame. Armstrong brings some quickness to the room, something starting quarterback Brandon Peters will be looking for as he scouts out who to get the ball to.
Current mainstays Brian Hightower, Donny Navarro III and Dalevon Campbell, in addition to true freshman Pat Bryant, give the Illini some depth at the position, something they didn’t have when spring practices were going on.
George McDonald, who played his college ball at Illinois and is now the wide receivers’ coach, talked about some of the players in his unit and how they are gelling cohesively.
“Everybody is coming along nicely and while we don’t like to put one person above the other, as a unit we have a chance to be pretty good. Regarding Jafar, you can feel his physicalness and vertical speed on the field, while Pat (Bryant) for a freshman is showing that the game is not too big for him,” McDonald said about a couple of the newcomers to his room.
While there will be opportunities aplenty for targets this season with the wide receiving corps, McDonald added that he won’t have an idea for a rotation until the morning of the Nebraska game.
Illinois opens the season against the Cornhuskers on Saturday (12:00 noon, FOX) in a Week 0 contest that will put the Big Ten on display to open the 2021 college football season.
