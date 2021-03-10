ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI VS. INDIANA OR RUTGERS
GAME 27
Site — Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
When — 5:30 p.m., Friday
Records — Illinois 20-6 overall, 16-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Rutgers 14-10 overall, 10-10 in Big Ten Conference or Indiana 12-14 overall, 7-12 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Last games — Illinois defeated Ohio State 73-68 in their final regular season game, while Indiana lost to Purdue 67-58 and Rutgers beat Minnesota 77-70.
Up Next — The winning team will continue in the semifinals on Saturday.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu 21.0, Cockburn 17.5, Frazier 10.9. Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis 19.1, Armann Franklin 11.6, Aljami Durham 11.4. Rutgers: Ron Harper Jr. 15.3, Jacob Young 14.5, Geo Baker 10.2.
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.8, Dosunmu 6.3, Da’Monte Williams 5.4. Indiana: Jackson-Davis 9.0, Race Thompson 6.2, Franklin 4.2. Rutgers: Myles Johnson 8.6, Harper 5.9, Caleb McConnell 4.2.
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Andre Curbelo 4.1, Frazier 2.6, Williams 1.9. Indiana: Rob Phinisee 2.69, Durham 2.64, Franklin 2.19. Rutgers: Young 3.5, Baker 3.04, Paul Mulcahy 2.91.
