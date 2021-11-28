CHAMPAIGN — Illinois came into its final game against Northwestern with slim hopes of gaining a bowl berth.
The Fighting Illini, who needed several factors to fall their way this past weekend, took care of the most important detail on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
For the first time since 2014, Illinois claimed the Land of Lincoln Trophy with a 47-14 triumph over the Northwestern Wildcats before 27,624 at Memorial Stadium.
"I love that trophy,'' said Illinois senior lineman Doug Kramer. "I've watched this game so many times. I've dreamt of holding it, putting it on my head. Six years of grinding to get to this point and I'm just happy we got there."
As it wound up, Saturday was the final game for Kramer and number of other senior players for the Illini as their hopes for a bowl berth were eliminated as 83 teams reached the six wins necessary — only 82 teams will get a bowl berth.
"I'd love the chance to play one more game with these guys, if that works out that would be great,'' said Illinois coach Bret Bielema after the game. "They are playing their best football here at the end of the year.''
After starting the year with just one win in five games, a 30-22 triumph over Nebraska in the season-opener, Illinois finished the season 4-3 including road victories at nationally-ranked Penn State and nationally-ranked Minnesota.
"To start the year with a win against Nebraska and to end the year with a win against Northwestern — would've loved to have a few more in between there — but to feel out where we are in the Big Ten West and a vision of what we can be is a very exciting time," Bielema added. "It's been fun to build this thing.''
And it was an exciting sendoff for a number of Illinois seniors, including quarterback Brandon Peters, who threw for 242 yards and a touchdown.
"The guys just bought into what the coaches were preaching,'' said Peters. "Each week I feel like we got better as an offense, as a team. We've been playing football the right way. I'm just really happy for these guys and I'm going to miss them a lot.''
Peters, who transferred to Illinois from Michigan before the 2019 season, played in 26 games for the Illini, completing 53.7 percent of his passes for 3,483 yards and 28 touchdowns.
"It's been a journey, that's for sure,'' said Peters, who missed six games in his career because of injuries and illness. "It's hard to put it into words, but just to go out on the right foot makes the bad stuff feel a lot less worse. I'm thankful for those moments, they've really built me into the person I am today."
Illinois (5-7 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten) built a 28-0 lead behind two touchdown passes by Peters — a 39-yarder to Isaiah Williams and a 56-yarder to Casey Washington — sandwiched around touchdown runs by Daniel Barker and Chase Brown before Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) got on the board with a 1-yard run by Ryan Hilinski with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in second quarter
"Today was kind of a microcosm of our season,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "On our end, opportunities lost. We turned the ball over early, gave up explosive plays, and had opportunities to get off the field. I'm disappointed, obviously.''
Senior James McCourt made three field goals in the final 4:07 of the first half to give the Illini a 37-7 halftime lead. It was the most points scored in the first half by Illinois against a Big Ten opponent since scoring 35 against Indiana in 2002.
"I do think we were able to distribute the ball around, especially in the first half,'' said Bielema. "I think our guys knew the plan and executed it."
Sophomore Chase Brown became the 14th player in Illini history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season as he finished with 112 yards on 14 carries. He now has 1,556 career rushing yards which is 25th on the school's all-time rushing list.
"That hasn't even sunk in yet,'' Brown said. "It means the world to me. It's not only a result of my hard work and dedication, but it was a team goal this week. I just feel blessed I was able to come up with that."
It also led to a very special ending for a pair of Fighting Illini players.
Seniors Mike Epstein and Jake Hansen, both out for the season with injuries, lined up behind Peters in the victory formation for the final snap of the 2021 season.
"It was crazy, coach actually told them this morning when we get the (win), he was going to put them in the victory formation and I'm happy they got to go out there one last time, suited up and all." said Illinois senior linebacker Owen Carney.
